Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoLocalProv
“Support the Arts By Drinking Beer” - Mega Beer Fest in Northern RI
The Stadium Theatre is hosting its 8th Annual Beer Fest on Thursday, September 29. “A flavorful fund-raiser to support the Stadium Theatre. Attendees will receive a complimentary Stadium glass and will enjoy live music! All of this is included with the price of admission,” said the announcement. More than twenty breweries, vineyards and restaurants are participating.
ABC6.com
Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day
“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
nrinow.news
Free produce, Green festival: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
There is no trash or recycling pickup on Monday, Sept. 5 in recognition of Labor Day, and town offices are closed. Pickup will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Any questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works Refuse & Recycling at (401) 568-4440 ext. 12.
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: Art Festival, Ribbon Cutting, EG News B-Day Bash
If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Early primary voting through Sept. 12 – East Greenwich voters have no local primary races but there are state and federal primary contests. Voters should verify the early voting hours and location for their community and are encouraged to reach out to their local board of canvassers with any questions they may have. A complete early voting guide is available at vote.ri.gov.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Photos: Rhythm and Roots weekend begins in Charlestown
The 24th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival kicked off in grand style on Friday, September 2 with music fans returning to Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI for some of the best in roots, zydeco, blues, and rock and roll. The New Orleans influence was strong on two stages Friday, with...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island
Can’t wait to plan your Rhode Island excursion? Discover the best things to do in Providence, RI, for the ultimate New England holiday. Stop by Rhode Island’s capital city for neighborhoods with character, rich history, unbeatable shopping, and stunning sights along the river banks. Immerse yourself in American...
dailylifetravels.com
Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT
Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
iheart.com
Residents Want Pawtucket Park Protectected
Residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket are fighting against a proposal to sell parkland to a developer for a parking lot. About 80 people attended a rally on Saturday to protest the sale. JK Equities is tearing down the former Microfibres mill complex to build a warehouse distribution center,...
RELATED PEOPLE
whatsupnewp.com
Limo business, boat hauling company, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
lcnme.com
Navy Brass Quintet to Appear in a Free Performance
Over the years nearly every branch of the military has sent their top-ranked professional musicians to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor to perform. While travel was restricted during the height of the COVID pandemic, Wednesday, Sept. 7 sees the return of military brass as the Navy Band Northeast’s Brass Quintet takes the historic Midcoast Maine stage.
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
ABC6.com
Dragon boats race along Pawtucket River
Pawtucket, RI (WLNE) – Dragon boats raced along the Pawtucket River on Saturday, as part of the “Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival”. Many different divisions competed, ranging from club teams to teams with no experience. Three boats raced at a time along a 200-meter course. The teams used wooden paddles and had to collect flags along the course. A missed flag resulted in a penalty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
independentri.com
Theater Roundup: PPAC launches season with powerful look at iconic pop star
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For an actor who writes on his website, “My main frequency is joy,” it’s ironic that Garrett Turner’s Broadway debut was as a character named Anger. Now he is cast as Ike Turner, the abusive husband of Tina Turner, in “Tina: The...
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer’s Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Saturday recommended reopening the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. The Aquidneck Island beaches, along with two others, had previously been closed for...
I-95, Route 10 reopen after massive flooding
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Providence and Kent Counties in Rhode Island, as well as Bristol County, Mass.
2 RI beaches cleared to reopen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming. The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways
Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties. NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Severe Alert: Localized Street And Urban Flooding Expected
Good Morning, FLOOD “WATCH” REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON After very heavy rain in some areas Monday, more rain is expected Today with localized street and urban flooding. Also watching the Woonasquatucket River in Centerdale Rhode Island for minor to moderate flooding in sections of North Providence along those river banks. Other smaller rivers […]
Turnto10.com
Fire displaces 10 from multifamily home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire Monday in a multifamily home in Providence forced 10 people to find other places to stay. The deputy assistant chief said the fire started on the first floor of the Knight Street building before making its way to the second floor. No one...
Comments / 0