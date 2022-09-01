Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines
PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
Mauch Chunk Lake limits visitors this Labor Day
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Despite the gray and gloomy day, season pass holder Kathleen Sikorsky of Bowmanstown was one of the only people on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "I'm enjoying the beach and the lake. We come here a lot. We've...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Development is devastating critical drain basin in Palmer. Township must act. | Opinion
Palmer Township’s proposed zoning ordinance meandered through five years of planning, eventually arriving at the public input stage of this tedious process. During this long-overdue revision of the township’s zoning ordinance, many opportunities to conserve open land were lost to the developers’ bulldozer blade. The rush to...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest Township, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Lehigh Township, Lehigh Gorge Drive drainage between Spring Mountain...
LANTA bus service expansion has brought better service to region’s rural residents | Opinion
In response to a recent letter to the editor, we want to assure readers of The Express-Times and lehighvalleylive.com that LANTA made no cuts to service during the pandemic in the rural or any area of Lehigh and Northampton counties. In fact, LANTA has been diversifying and expanding its service options in all parts of the region to better connect with residents and businesses, and to tailor service to each area’s individual needs.
Assisted living workers in Easton begin indefinite strike over working conditions
Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton began an indefinite strike Friday morning, as union negotiations were continuing over investments in staffing and care. Approaching noon, more than a dozen people were participating, wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union, chanting at times to the beat of a marching band drum and holding signs like one that read, “If the workers are outside, then there is a problem inside!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crayola, Victaulic CEOs among panel slated to discuss Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing growth
The region’s continuous manufacturing growth will be a main topic in coming weeks when major Lehigh Valley corporations speak out at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Fall Signature Event. The sixth annual event is being held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the...
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
Man dies after being swept from Pa. group swimming in Delaware River
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner seeks relatives of man who died at Pa. homeless shelter
The Lehigh County coroner is looking for relatives of a man who died Saturday in Allentown. Ben Cassese was 72 years old. He was pronounced dead of natural causes at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Anyone with information on Cassese’s family is asked to contact Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
sanatogapost.com
State Bureau Looks to Limit Under-Age Drinking
ALLENTOWN PA – Establishments that serve alcoholic beverages to students attending colleges and universities in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties will be asked to help “target under-age drinking” and potentially “prevent alcohol-related problems” both on and off campus, state police from the Allentown-based Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement said Monday (Aug. 29, 2022).
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man tampered with railroad signal equipment
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man put train crews and the public at risk when he tampered with signal equipment along the Reading and Northern Railroad, according to the police. Authorities arrested Ryan Boria at his home in Tilden Township and seized the tools they said he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
Comments / 1