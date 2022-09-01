ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

‘Back on hold’: Marion County Marine veteran’s U.S. citizenship remains in limbo

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFd47_0hej3ygJ00

Video: ‘Back on hold’: Marion County U.S. Marine veteran’s citizenship remains in limbo A Marion County U.S. Marine veteran who's been fighting to become a U.S. citizen for over two years remains in limbo. (Jeff Deal, WFTV.com)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County Marine veteran who’s been fighting to become a U.S. citizen for over two years remains in limbo.

Paul Canton’s long fight has led him to hire a lawyer, make several appeals to immigration and appeal to members of Congress.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Over the past several months, Canton has been in touch with Sen. Marco Rubio, Congresswoman Val Demings, and now his own Congressman Daniel Webster to see if something can be done.

Even after all this, he’s still in limbo.

He has no driver’s license, can’t run errands and can’t take his kids out to a park. Vacations have been cut as he tries to save money in case something happens to him.

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, he came to America as a teen and loved it. After four years of military service, he believed he’d earned citizenship, like he said his recuiter promised.

“The Marines had no problem signing me up, they knew everything about me,” he said.

But after living a normal family life for decades here, a few years ago he learned he wasn’t a citizen. His applications were denied, at one point because USCIS said he’d voted illegally.

After Channel 9 first showed his story, Rubio’s office reached out. Canton and his attorney hoped Rubio would sponsor a special bill to grant him citizenship, but that didn’t happen.

Then last year, after the clarification of a new law, his attorney believed he should be eligible, but his application was rejected again.

“So now we’re back on hold, and all our appeals have run out with immigration,” Canton said.

Earlier this year, they reached out to Demings. Her office worked on it and then it was passed it along to Congressman Webster.

“They start out talking a good game and it sounds promising, but then they just disappear,” Canton said.

He’s hoping it’s different with Webster.

If Canton’s attorney can’t get help from Webster or another member of Congress to push for a special bill for Canton to get citizenship, he will likely have to sue immigration.

Webster’s office sent a statement saying: “Our office is aware of Mr. Canton’s case and appeal, we have initiated a Congressional inquiry on his behalf with USCIS and are waiting their response.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

aly and family
4d ago

unbelievable we can let illegals cross the border and eventually make them citizens. Here is someone that served out country in the toughest branch of military service and can't become a US citizen? Something definitely wrong with this.I think he's proved his allegiance to our country

Reply
7
Lou Cummings
4d ago

He received a contract before he signed it and had the opportunity to read it. Being a Marine he knows all about government procedure and should have addressed this issue while on active duty. The process is however, as screwed up as any other government process and needs complete restructuring.

Reply
3
Related
villages-news.com

Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter County manufacturing is in demand

Demand was so high at Crevalle Boats last summer that staff couldn't keep up. "I couldn't build boats as fast as they were selling,” said Chad Jaros, vice president of sales and customer service at the boat manufacturing company in Wildwood. That momentum has stayed steady for Crevalle and...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
City
Webster, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Daniel Webster
Person
Marco Rubio
leesburg-news.com

Lake County Board of Commissioners to discuss impact fees

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting this week to discuss impact fees. The commissioners will meet in a workshop session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the board chambers at the County Administration Building at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares. The county adopted road...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet your Neighbor – Ann Hines

North Carolina native Ann Hines has lived in Ocala a little less than a year and said she loves it here. Hines was born in Wilson, North Carolina, and has lived in several other states in the south, including Mississippi, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama. In her youth in...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizenship#Marines#Veteran#Politics Local#Wftv Com#Uscis
WCJB

Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Labor Day holiday will alter trash pickup for some residents of The Villages

The District Office has released information about trash pick over the Labor Day holiday. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
107K+
Followers
122K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy