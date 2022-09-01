‘Back on hold’: Marion County Marine veteran’s U.S. citizenship remains in limbo

Video: ‘Back on hold’: Marion County U.S. Marine veteran’s citizenship remains in limbo A Marion County U.S. Marine veteran who's been fighting to become a U.S. citizen for over two years remains in limbo. (Jeff Deal, WFTV.com)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County Marine veteran who’s been fighting to become a U.S. citizen for over two years remains in limbo.

Paul Canton’s long fight has led him to hire a lawyer, make several appeals to immigration and appeal to members of Congress.

Over the past several months, Canton has been in touch with Sen. Marco Rubio, Congresswoman Val Demings, and now his own Congressman Daniel Webster to see if something can be done.

Even after all this, he’s still in limbo.

He has no driver’s license, can’t run errands and can’t take his kids out to a park. Vacations have been cut as he tries to save money in case something happens to him.

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, he came to America as a teen and loved it. After four years of military service, he believed he’d earned citizenship, like he said his recuiter promised.

“The Marines had no problem signing me up, they knew everything about me,” he said.

But after living a normal family life for decades here, a few years ago he learned he wasn’t a citizen. His applications were denied, at one point because USCIS said he’d voted illegally.

After Channel 9 first showed his story, Rubio’s office reached out. Canton and his attorney hoped Rubio would sponsor a special bill to grant him citizenship, but that didn’t happen.

Then last year, after the clarification of a new law, his attorney believed he should be eligible, but his application was rejected again.

“So now we’re back on hold, and all our appeals have run out with immigration,” Canton said.

Earlier this year, they reached out to Demings. Her office worked on it and then it was passed it along to Congressman Webster.

“They start out talking a good game and it sounds promising, but then they just disappear,” Canton said.

He’s hoping it’s different with Webster.

If Canton’s attorney can’t get help from Webster or another member of Congress to push for a special bill for Canton to get citizenship, he will likely have to sue immigration.

Webster’s office sent a statement saying: “Our office is aware of Mr. Canton’s case and appeal, we have initiated a Congressional inquiry on his behalf with USCIS and are waiting their response.”

