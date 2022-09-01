ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Episode 199: Modern Brewery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Modern Brewery has been churning out some great beers including their most popular,Citrapolis, since it opened in 2014. But their brewery was always been a bit hidden, located off Manchester Road. Now, their brand new tasting room is a show-stopper. You can’t miss it as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

5K Race for Reconciliation hopes to bring unity to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 5K Race for Reconciliation is looking to bring change to the St. Louis metro area. Despite the rain on Monday, dozens of people went to Benton Park in support. Executive Director of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Brandon Wilkes, says the goal of the sixth annual 5k is to promote racial unity in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Brewbound.com

Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History

This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Missouri Botanical Garden welcomes thousands for Japanese Festival

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden celebrated its 45th Japanese Festival over Labor Day weekend. It’s home to one of the largest Japanese gardens in the country. “This festival is actually a thank you to the St. Louis community, from the Japanese American community. Because of internment. We had 40 families jump off the train when they were coming through St. Louis to relocate and of all the cities they stopped at on the train ride. St. Louis was the only one to welcome them,” Bonita Harmon, with Kimono-San of St. Louis, said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Rain or shine, St. Louis Labor Day festivites will go on

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain won’t stop the shine of labor day festivities across the St. Louis area. One of the main events happening today is the annual Labor Day parade that’ll start here at Olive and 15th Streets. Many unions will be participating with Mayor Tishaura Jones being added to the mix as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KMOV

Blueberry Hill celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Blueberry Hill, the Delmar Loop icon, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week. The pop culture hot spot has been a gathering place for foodies and concertgoers, hosting Chuck Berry more than 200 times. On Thursday, the owners are throwing a birthday bash, starting with...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change

ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Interest in steamboat wrecks on the Missouri River up following discovery of possible steamboat wreckage near Rocheport

A yet-to-be identified steamboat was recently discovered at the bottom of the Missouri River near Rocheport, sparking renewed interest in wrecks all along the river basin. Geologists with the U.S. Geological Survey were using sonar to map endangered pallid sturgeon habitat when they discovered the sunken boat, as reported by the Columbia Missourian.
ROCHEPORT, MO

