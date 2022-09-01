Read full article on original website
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Episode 199: Modern Brewery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Modern Brewery has been churning out some great beers including their most popular,Citrapolis, since it opened in 2014. But their brewery was always been a bit hidden, located off Manchester Road. Now, their brand new tasting room is a show-stopper. You can’t miss it as...
KMOV
5K Race for Reconciliation hopes to bring unity to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 5K Race for Reconciliation is looking to bring change to the St. Louis metro area. Despite the rain on Monday, dozens of people went to Benton Park in support. Executive Director of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Brandon Wilkes, says the goal of the sixth annual 5k is to promote racial unity in St. Louis.
Brewbound.com
Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History
This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
Missouri Botanical Garden welcomes thousands for Japanese Festival
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden celebrated its 45th Japanese Festival over Labor Day weekend. It’s home to one of the largest Japanese gardens in the country. “This festival is actually a thank you to the St. Louis community, from the Japanese American community. Because of internment. We had 40 families jump off the train when they were coming through St. Louis to relocate and of all the cities they stopped at on the train ride. St. Louis was the only one to welcome them,” Bonita Harmon, with Kimono-San of St. Louis, said.
KMOV
Rain or shine, St. Louis Labor Day festivites will go on
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain won’t stop the shine of labor day festivities across the St. Louis area. One of the main events happening today is the annual Labor Day parade that’ll start here at Olive and 15th Streets. Many unions will be participating with Mayor Tishaura Jones being added to the mix as well.
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Scattered storms, rain finally ending
It's a rainy Labor Day morning. Rain is expected to end in late morning or early afternoon with temps reaching 79 degrees.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
fox9.com
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
KMOV
Wentzville family seeks community support after son is paralyzed in diving accident
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A recent Holt High School graduate suffered a tragic accident this summer, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Zach Meyer, 20, graduated from high school in 2021 and moved to Florida last spring to attend flight school, with hopes of becoming a commercial pilot like his father.
KMOV
Blueberry Hill celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Blueberry Hill, the Delmar Loop icon, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week. The pop culture hot spot has been a gathering place for foodies and concertgoers, hosting Chuck Berry more than 200 times. On Thursday, the owners are throwing a birthday bash, starting with...
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
KMOV
The annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival returns to full strength to feed thousands after two year hiatus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival is full of music, dance performances and authentic Greek food. Organizers tell News 4 that in previous years, about 30,000-40,000 people come out to the festival. Irini Tashko is one of them, coming to the festival for years...
New Documentary Digs Into St. Louis Cold Case of Headless Child
Our Precious Hope Revisited aims to identify the St. Louis Jane Doe
How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change
ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
KMOV
Travelers prepare for delays out of St. Louis airport ahead of Labor Day Weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Many people are heading out of town on Friday for Labor Day weekend. This summer has been full of delays at airports across the country and on Friday, a handful of flights were delayed from Lambert International Airport. Shannah Riley is flying to Atlanta for Labor...
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Washington Missourian
Interest in steamboat wrecks on the Missouri River up following discovery of possible steamboat wreckage near Rocheport
A yet-to-be identified steamboat was recently discovered at the bottom of the Missouri River near Rocheport, sparking renewed interest in wrecks all along the river basin. Geologists with the U.S. Geological Survey were using sonar to map endangered pallid sturgeon habitat when they discovered the sunken boat, as reported by the Columbia Missourian.
Small Town in Illionis is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
Comments / 0