Delaware State

Cape Gazette

Energize Delaware’s ZeMod Home wins national award

Delaware’s only Zero Energy modular home has won the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Award. The ZeMod is Energize Delaware’s Zero Energy program in partnership with Milford Housing Development Corporation, Beracah Homes Inc. and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. ZeMod homes are designed to produce nearly...
DELAWARE STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware State
Delaware Education
Delaware Health
Delaware Government
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Task of watering ‘broadband deserts’ gets underway

An ambitious program to bring broadband internet to areas of the state is getting underway. Three of the four cable companies operating in Delaware will share in the nearly $45 million grant that is part of a $110 million program announced earlier, Fierce Telecom reported. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Free Coffee For Delaware Teachers All September Long

Back to school is here and our educators need fuel. That’s why Wawa is giving away free coffee for Delaware teachers all September long. You have to love a fresh brewed hot coffee in the morning. There is really nothing like it. WaWa is one of the leading providers...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents charged up over solar changes

A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
LEWES, DE
wjbr.com

WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers

Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware

Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
WGMD Radio

DELAWARE ELECTIONS – Who, What, Where & When

There are a lot of new things about voting in Delaware. Vote by Mail was new during the pandemic, early voting is new to the First State this year. The Delaware Primary Election is Tuesday, September 13. The Delaware General Election is Tuesday, November 8. The polls will be open from 7am to 8pm for each.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Major construction project begins on Delaware Memorial Bridge

With the Labor Day holiday weekend over that means it’s construction time on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The deck overlay project begins next week, but this week, preparations for phase one are underway. The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Jim Salmon explains why. "We're going to be working...
DELAWARE STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf ​Announces Bonus ​Property Tax Relief Hitting Bank Accounts Now

Today, Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program are being distributed now. “If you already received your PTRR check for this year, don’t be surprised when your bonus payment hits your bank account or your mailbox,” said Gov. Wolf. “I proposed these one-time bonus rebates back in February, and I’m so glad to see checks rolling out to Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth. At a time of painful inflation, this money will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities bridge the gap between a fixed income and higher prices.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Drought doing damage to Delaware’s corn, soy harvests

Relentless heat combined with little to no rain has dried up non-irrigated crops, forced early harvest, and lowered the levels of Blockhouse Pond in Lewes to the point where pipes have been exposed. The entire state of Delaware is in a drought, with some areas of Sussex County substantially drier than others. Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse said while Delaware’s aquifers are well stocked and they face different challenges than states out west, it’s important to be aware of drought impacts.
LEWES, DE
wilmtoday.com

#PeopleOfWilmDE: Alexis Harris

Alexis Harris is a Digital Marketer, Content Creator, and Influencer, and is this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I moved to Delaware right after college. Initially, I lived in Newark and became friends with someone I met through TikTok (she had just moved to the state and commented on one of my videos). It was a no-brainer that once my lease was up that I was going to move to Wilmington, where she resided, so we became roommates and built our Delaware lifestyle together!
WILMINGTON, DE

