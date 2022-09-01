Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Department of Labor expands apprenticeship opportunities on public works projects
Over the next year, Delaware’s Department of Labor will roll out a more robust program to provide building trade apprenticeships. The goal is to help breathe new life into the state’s skilled construction workforce. A 2019 Delaware law requires contractors bidding on large public works projects to provide...
Cape Gazette
Energize Delaware’s ZeMod Home wins national award
Delaware’s only Zero Energy modular home has won the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Award. The ZeMod is Energize Delaware’s Zero Energy program in partnership with Milford Housing Development Corporation, Beracah Homes Inc. and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. ZeMod homes are designed to produce nearly...
Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 14 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just two weeks away. Eligible people have 14 days to apply for the tax credit aimed at helping residents who took out loans to pay for college. The deadline to apply in the Chesapeake Bay state is Sept. 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Task of watering ‘broadband deserts’ gets underway
An ambitious program to bring broadband internet to areas of the state is getting underway. Three of the four cable companies operating in Delaware will share in the nearly $45 million grant that is part of a $110 million program announced earlier, Fierce Telecom reported. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
wjbr.com
Free Coffee For Delaware Teachers All September Long
Back to school is here and our educators need fuel. That’s why Wawa is giving away free coffee for Delaware teachers all September long. You have to love a fresh brewed hot coffee in the morning. There is really nothing like it. WaWa is one of the leading providers...
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents charged up over solar changes
A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
wjbr.com
WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers
Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
wjbr.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware
Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGMD Radio
DELAWARE ELECTIONS – Who, What, Where & When
There are a lot of new things about voting in Delaware. Vote by Mail was new during the pandemic, early voting is new to the First State this year. The Delaware Primary Election is Tuesday, September 13. The Delaware General Election is Tuesday, November 8. The polls will be open from 7am to 8pm for each.
delawarepublic.org
Major construction project begins on Delaware Memorial Bridge
With the Labor Day holiday weekend over that means it’s construction time on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The deck overlay project begins next week, but this week, preparations for phase one are underway. The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Jim Salmon explains why. "We're going to be working...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Bonus Property Tax Relief Hitting Bank Accounts Now
Today, Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program are being distributed now. “If you already received your PTRR check for this year, don’t be surprised when your bonus payment hits your bank account or your mailbox,” said Gov. Wolf. “I proposed these one-time bonus rebates back in February, and I’m so glad to see checks rolling out to Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth. At a time of painful inflation, this money will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities bridge the gap between a fixed income and higher prices.”
Cape Gazette
Drought doing damage to Delaware’s corn, soy harvests
Relentless heat combined with little to no rain has dried up non-irrigated crops, forced early harvest, and lowered the levels of Blockhouse Pond in Lewes to the point where pipes have been exposed. The entire state of Delaware is in a drought, with some areas of Sussex County substantially drier than others. Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse said while Delaware’s aquifers are well stocked and they face different challenges than states out west, it’s important to be aware of drought impacts.
Mystery deposits are bonus one-time rebates from Pa. Department of Revenue
"Where did that money come from?" -- that's what some Pennsylvanians are asking after receiving unexpected money labeled "PA Refund" in their bank accounts.
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: Alexis Harris
Alexis Harris is a Digital Marketer, Content Creator, and Influencer, and is this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I moved to Delaware right after college. Initially, I lived in Newark and became friends with someone I met through TikTok (she had just moved to the state and commented on one of my videos). It was a no-brainer that once my lease was up that I was going to move to Wilmington, where she resided, so we became roommates and built our Delaware lifestyle together!
WMDT.com
Concerns raised as Ørsted, U.S. Wind projects progress off coast of Delmarva
DELMARVA – Just days ago, the world’s largest offshore wind farm became fully operational off the coast of Yorkshire, England. Meanwhile, Ørsted and U.S. Wind are preparing to build offshore wind farms here at home, near Ocean City, Maryland and Delaware’s coastal beaches. Ørsted plans to...
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
Comments / 0