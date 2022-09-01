ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Judge Shows Independent Streak in Battle Over Papers Removed From Trump’s Compound

By A.R. HOFFMAN
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XOEOF_0hej3Qrj00

The federal judge mulling whether a special master is warranted in the case against President Trump turns out to have an independent streak that has injected uncertainty into these preliminary proceedings, and Mr. Trump’s request for a special master — which one of his lawyers called a “really modest idea”— lives another day, at least.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

During a two-hour hearing held not at Judge Aileen Cannon’s usual courtroom at Fort Pierce bur rather at West Palm Beach, within striking distance of Mr. Trump’s compound, the DOJ tried to ward off a special master and narrow the independent arbitrator’s remit in the event that the judge does appoint one. Judge Cannon signaled only that a decision would arrive “in due course.”andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

The government argued that if a special master is called upon, its purview should encompass only attorney-client privilege, not the far more contested matter of executive privilege. While Mr. Trump has claimed he retains those protections, the DOJ has been adamant that the protections expired when President Biden took the oath of office.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

The DOJ maintained that there “is no role for a special master to play in executive privilege.” The judge seemed to push back against that distinction. One federal lawyer, Julie Edelstein, argued: “There is no role for a special master to play in executive privilege.” Judge Cannon responded, “I’m not sure it’s as cut and dried” as Ms. Edelstein argued.

Both the DOJ lawyers and Mr. Trump’s team accused the other of breaking with precedent. The DOJ argued that it “would be unprecedented for the executive to be able to successfully assert privilege against the executive branch,” while Mr. Trump insisted that prosecutors were “trying to criminalize” the “judicially unenforceable Presidential Records Act.” andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

The chief of the DOJ’s counterintelligence section, Jay Bratt, argued that the appointment would slow review of the 300 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, a process that is already under way. That work would pause should the judge appoint a special master. Judge Cannon indicated that a separate intelligence review of potential security risks could be allowed to proceed.andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Trump’s lawyers sought to downplay those risks, with one, Christopher Kise, insisting: “This is not a case about some Department of Defense staffer stuffing military secrets into a bag and sneaking them out in the middle of the night.” Another, James Trusty, analogized the documents at Mar-a-Lago to an “overdue library book.”

Judge Cannon also suggested that she intends to release a more detailed inventory of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago, after both sides declined to object. There was no timetable given for that disclosure.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

435
Followers
554
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy