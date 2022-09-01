The 32 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks

NFL football is finally here and every starting quarterback heads into the season with one thing in common -- if they're not the highest-paid player on the team , they're close to it. In charge of coordinating the offense, the quarterback handles the ball during every single play. No individual has a greater influence on the outcome of a game, which is why the man under center usually gets a paycheck that's the envy of the team.

But the NFL is not immune to income disparity, and some quarterback paychecks are more enviable than others.

GOBankingRates, in order to determine the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks, used Spotrac's NFL salary rankings for the quarterback position in terms of the highest cap hit for the 2022 season and ranked them from highest to lowest total cap hit . Thirty-two were determined as that is the total amount of NFL teams.

All data was collected and is up to date as of August 22, 2022.

32. Jameis Winston

Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 2022 cap hit: $4,000,000

$4,000,000 2022 base salary: $1,200,000

$1,200,000 2022 signing bonus: $2,800,000

$2,800,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

31. Mason Rudolph

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 cap hit: $4,040,000

$4,040,000 2022 base salary: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2022 signing bonus: $1,040,000

$1,040,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

30. Marcus Mariota

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 2022 cap hit: $4,250,000

$4,250,000 2022 base salary: $1,750,000

$1,750,000 2022 signing bonus: $2,500,000

$2,500,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

29. Justin Fields

Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 2022 cap hit: $4,289,081

$4,289,081 2022 base salary: $825,000

$825,000 2022 signing bonus: $2,771,265

$2,771,265 2022 roster bonus: $692,816

$692,816 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

28. Jacoby Brissett

Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 2022 cap hit: $4,650,000

$4,650,000 2022 base salary: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 2022 signing bonus: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: $150,000

27. Baker Mayfield

Team: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 2022 cap hit: $4,858,000

$4,858,000 2022 base salary: $4,858,000

$4,858,000 2022 signing bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

26. Teddy Bridgewater

Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2022 cap hit: $6,500,000

$6,500,000 2022 base salary: $4,500,000

$4,500,000 2022 signing bonus: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

25. Justin Herbert

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 cap hit: $7,248,751

$7,248,751 2022 base salary: $3,026,250

$3,026,250 2022 signing bonus: $4,222,501

$4,222,501 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

24. Trey Lance

Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 2022 cap hit: $7,751,199

$7,751,199 2022 base salary: $2,210,240

$2,210,240 2022 signing bonus: $5,550,959

$5,550,959 2022 roster bonus: $1,206,156

$1,206,156 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

23. Zach Wilson

Team: New York Jets

New York Jets 2022 cap hit: $7,988,791

$7,988,791 2022 base salary: $2,257,758

$2,257,758 2022 signing bonus: $5,731,033

$5,731,033 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

22. Tua Tagovailoa

Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2022 cap hit: $8,256,398

$8,256,398 2022 base salary: $895,000

$895,000 2022 signing bonus: $4,894,625

$4,894,625 2022 roster bonus: $2,467,313

$2,467,313 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

21. Jimmy Garoppolo

Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 2022 cap hit: $8,341,176

$8,341,176 2022 base salary: $6,500,000

$6,500,000 2022 signing bonus: $1,400,000

$1,400,000 2022 roster bonus: $441,176

$441,176 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

20. Trevor Lawrence

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 cap hit: $8,362,156

$8,362,156 2022 base salary: $925,000

$925,000 2022 signing bonus: $6,029,725

$6,029,725 2022 roster bonus: $1,507,431

$1,507,431 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

19. Daniel Jones

Team: New York Giants

New York Giants 2022 cap hit: $8,365,836

$8,365,836 2022 base salary: $965,000

$965,000 2022 signing bonus: $4,171,192

$4,171,192 2022 roster bonus: $3,229,644

$3,229,644 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

18. Deshaun Watson

Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 2022 cap hit: $9,395,500

$9,395,500 2022 base salary: $402,500

$402,500 2022 signing bonus: $8,993,000

$8,993,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

17. Joe Burrow

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 cap hit: $9,870,037

$9,870,037 2022 base salary: $895,000

$895,000 2022 signing bonus: $5,970,025

$5,970,025 2022 roster bonus: $3,005,012

$3,005,012 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

16. Tom Brady

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 cap hit: $11,896,000

$11,896,000 2022 base salary: $1,120,000

$1,120,000 2022 signing bonus: $10,776,000

$10,776,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

15. Kyler Murray

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 2022 cap hit: $12,669,481

$12,669,481 2022 base salary: $965,000

$965,000 2022 signing bonus: $11,704,481

$11,704,481 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

14. Matthew Stafford

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 2022 cap hit: $13,500,000

$13,500,000 2022 base salary: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 2022 signing bonus: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

13. Josh Allen

Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 2022 cap hit: $16,372,281

$16,372,281 2022 base salary: $4,100,000

$4,100,000 2022 signing bonus: $3,300,000

$3,300,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: $8,972,281

12. Matt Ryan

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 2022 cap hit: $18,705,882

$18,705,882 2022 base salary: $5,205,882

$5,205,882 2022 signing bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 roster bonus: $7,500,000

$7,500,000 2022 miscellaneous pay: $6,000,000

11. Sam Darnold

Team: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 2022 cap hit: $18,858,000

$18,858,000 2022 base salary: N/A

N/A 2022 signing bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

10. Derek Carr

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 cap hit: $19,352,519

$19,352,519 2022 base salary: $17,377,519

$17,377,519 2022 signing bonus: $1,875,000

$1,875,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: $100,000

9. Dak Prescott

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 2022 cap hit: $19,730,000

$19,730,000 2022 base salary: $1,600,000

$1,600,000 2022 signing bonus: $13,200,000

$13,200,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,930,000

8. Lamar Jackson

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 2022 cap hit: $23,016,000

$23,016,000 2022 base salary: $23,016,000

$23,016,000 2022 signing bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

7. Russell Wilson

Team: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 2022 cap hit: $24,000,000

$24,000,000 2022 base salary: $19,000,000

$19,000,000 2022 signing bonus: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

6. Carson Wentz

Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 2022 cap hit: $28,294,119

$28,294,119 2022 base salary: $22,000,001

$22,000,001 2022 signing bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 roster bonus: $6,294,118

$6,294,118 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

5. Aaron Rodgers

Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 2022 cap hit: $28,533,569

$28,533,569 2022 base salary: $1,150,000

$1,150,000 2022 signing bonus: $24,481,569

$24,481,569 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: $2,902,000

4. Jared Goff

Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 2022 cap hit: $31,150,000

$31,150,000 2022 base salary: $10,650,000

$10,650,000 2022 signing bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 roster bonus: $15,500,000

$15,500,000 2022 miscellaneous pay: $5,000,000

3. Kirk Cousins

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 2022 cap hit: $31,416,668

$31,416,668 2022 base salary: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 2022 signing bonus: $16,250,000

$16,250,000 2022 roster bonus: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 2022 miscellaneous pay: $166,668

2. Patrick Mahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 cap hit: $35,793,381

$35,793,381 2022 base salary: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 2022 signing bonus: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 2022 roster bonus: $27,400,000

$27,400,000 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,893,381

1. Ryan Tannehill

Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 2022 cap hit: $38,600,000

$38,600,000 2022 base salary: $29,000,000

$29,000,000 2022 signing bonus: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 2022 roster bonus: N/A

N/A 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,600,000

