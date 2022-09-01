ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The 32 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks

By George Malone
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

NFL football is finally here and every starting quarterback heads into the season with one thing in common -- if they're not the highest-paid player on the team , they're close to it. In charge of coordinating the offense, the quarterback handles the ball during every single play. No individual has a greater influence on the outcome of a game, which is why the man under center usually gets a paycheck that's the envy of the team.

But the NFL is not immune to income disparity, and some quarterback paychecks are more enviable than others.

GOBankingRates, in order to determine the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks, used Spotrac's NFL salary rankings for the quarterback position in terms of the highest cap hit for the 2022 season and ranked them from highest to lowest total cap hit . Thirty-two were determined as that is the total amount of NFL teams.

All data was collected and is up to date as of August 22, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13J27Z_0hej3Pz000

32. Jameis Winston

  • Team: New Orleans Saints
  • 2022 cap hit: $4,000,000
  • 2022 base salary: $1,200,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $2,800,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nzfgj_0hej3Pz000

31. Mason Rudolph

  • Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 2022 cap hit: $4,040,000
  • 2022 base salary: $3,000,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $1,040,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghk2b_0hej3Pz000

30. Marcus Mariota

  • Team: Atlanta Falcons
  • 2022 cap hit: $4,250,000
  • 2022 base salary: $1,750,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $2,500,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dooli_0hej3Pz000

29. Justin Fields

  • Team: Chicago Bears
  • 2022 cap hit: $4,289,081
  • 2022 base salary: $825,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $2,771,265
  • 2022 roster bonus: $692,816
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cC5A2_0hej3Pz000

28. Jacoby Brissett

  • Team: Cleveland Browns
  • 2022 cap hit: $4,650,000
  • 2022 base salary: $1,500,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $3,000,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $150,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUTZi_0hej3Pz000

27. Baker Mayfield

  • Team: Carolina Panthers
  • 2022 cap hit: $4,858,000
  • 2022 base salary: $4,858,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: N/A
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F75RT_0hej3Pz000

26. Teddy Bridgewater

  • Team: Miami Dolphins
  • 2022 cap hit: $6,500,000
  • 2022 base salary: $4,500,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $2,000,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYb7Y_0hej3Pz000

25. Justin Herbert

  • Team: Los Angeles Chargers
  • 2022 cap hit: $7,248,751
  • 2022 base salary: $3,026,250
  • 2022 signing bonus: $4,222,501
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FrnO_0hej3Pz000

24. Trey Lance

  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • 2022 cap hit: $7,751,199
  • 2022 base salary: $2,210,240
  • 2022 signing bonus: $5,550,959
  • 2022 roster bonus: $1,206,156
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qf5cq_0hej3Pz000

23. Zach Wilson

  • Team: New York Jets
  • 2022 cap hit: $7,988,791
  • 2022 base salary: $2,257,758
  • 2022 signing bonus: $5,731,033
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9Drv_0hej3Pz000

22. Tua Tagovailoa

  • Team: Miami Dolphins
  • 2022 cap hit: $8,256,398
  • 2022 base salary: $895,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $4,894,625
  • 2022 roster bonus: $2,467,313
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QBGA_0hej3Pz000

21. Jimmy Garoppolo

  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • 2022 cap hit: $8,341,176
  • 2022 base salary: $6,500,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $1,400,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: $441,176
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdxVp_0hej3Pz000

20. Trevor Lawrence

  • Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 2022 cap hit: $8,362,156
  • 2022 base salary: $925,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $6,029,725
  • 2022 roster bonus: $1,507,431
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXmIs_0hej3Pz000

19. Daniel Jones

  • Team: New York Giants
  • 2022 cap hit: $8,365,836
  • 2022 base salary: $965,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $4,171,192
  • 2022 roster bonus: $3,229,644
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjOgn_0hej3Pz000

18. Deshaun Watson

  • Team: Cleveland Browns
  • 2022 cap hit: $9,395,500
  • 2022 base salary: $402,500
  • 2022 signing bonus: $8,993,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRM0P_0hej3Pz000

17. Joe Burrow

  • Team: Cincinnati Bengals
  • 2022 cap hit: $9,870,037
  • 2022 base salary: $895,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $5,970,025
  • 2022 roster bonus: $3,005,012
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yD36I_0hej3Pz000

16. Tom Brady

  • Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 2022 cap hit: $11,896,000
  • 2022 base salary: $1,120,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $10,776,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c55Oi_0hej3Pz000

15. Kyler Murray

  • Team: Arizona Cardinals
  • 2022 cap hit: $12,669,481
  • 2022 base salary: $965,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $11,704,481
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVxc3_0hej3Pz000

14. Matthew Stafford

  • Team: Los Angeles Rams
  • 2022 cap hit: $13,500,000
  • 2022 base salary: $1,500,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $12,000,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXm5j_0hej3Pz000

13. Josh Allen

  • Team: Buffalo Bills
  • 2022 cap hit: $16,372,281
  • 2022 base salary: $4,100,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $3,300,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $8,972,281
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjZjQ_0hej3Pz000

12. Matt Ryan

  • Team: Indianapolis Colts
  • 2022 cap hit: $18,705,882
  • 2022 base salary: $5,205,882
  • 2022 signing bonus: N/A
  • 2022 roster bonus: $7,500,000
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $6,000,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkZt8_0hej3Pz000

11. Sam Darnold

  • Team: Carolina Panthers
  • 2022 cap hit: $18,858,000
  • 2022 base salary: N/A
  • 2022 signing bonus: N/A
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJFHM_0hej3Pz000

10. Derek Carr

  • Team: Las Vegas Raiders
  • 2022 cap hit: $19,352,519
  • 2022 base salary: $17,377,519
  • 2022 signing bonus: $1,875,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $100,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZvZ2_0hej3Pz000

9. Dak Prescott

  • Team: Dallas Cowboys
  • 2022 cap hit: $19,730,000
  • 2022 base salary: $1,600,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $13,200,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,930,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XU8h_0hej3Pz000

8. Lamar Jackson

  • Team: Baltimore Ravens
  • 2022 cap hit: $23,016,000
  • 2022 base salary: $23,016,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: N/A
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429SU8_0hej3Pz000

7. Russell Wilson

  • Team: Denver Broncos
  • 2022 cap hit: $24,000,000
  • 2022 base salary: $19,000,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $5,000,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytIk6_0hej3Pz000

6. Carson Wentz

  • Team: Washington Commanders
  • 2022 cap hit: $28,294,119
  • 2022 base salary: $22,000,001
  • 2022 signing bonus: N/A
  • 2022 roster bonus: $6,294,118
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmNPV_0hej3Pz000

5. Aaron Rodgers

  • Team: Green Bay Packers
  • 2022 cap hit: $28,533,569
  • 2022 base salary: $1,150,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $24,481,569
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $2,902,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJgEk_0hej3Pz000

4. Jared Goff

  • Team: Detroit Lions
  • 2022 cap hit: $31,150,000
  • 2022 base salary: $10,650,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: N/A
  • 2022 roster bonus: $15,500,000
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $5,000,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGblr_0hej3Pz000

3. Kirk Cousins

  • Team: Minnesota Vikings
  • 2022 cap hit: $31,416,668
  • 2022 base salary: $5,000,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $16,250,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: $10,000,000
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $166,668
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qhsv0_0hej3Pz000

2. Patrick Mahomes

  • Team: Kansas City Chiefs
  • 2022 cap hit: $35,793,381
  • 2022 base salary: $1,500,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $2,000,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: $27,400,000
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,893,381
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9Fkh_0hej3Pz000

1. Ryan Tannehill

  • Team: Tennessee Titans
  • 2022 cap hit: $38,600,000
  • 2022 base salary: $29,000,000
  • 2022 signing bonus: $5,000,000
  • 2022 roster bonus: N/A
  • 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,600,000

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The 32 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks

GOBankingRates

ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

