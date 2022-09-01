The 32 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks
NFL football is finally here and every starting quarterback heads into the season with one thing in common -- if they're not the highest-paid player on the team , they're close to it. In charge of coordinating the offense, the quarterback handles the ball during every single play. No individual has a greater influence on the outcome of a game, which is why the man under center usually gets a paycheck that's the envy of the team.
But the NFL is not immune to income disparity, and some quarterback paychecks are more enviable than others.
GOBankingRates, in order to determine the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks, used Spotrac's NFL salary rankings for the quarterback position in terms of the highest cap hit for the 2022 season and ranked them from highest to lowest total cap hit . Thirty-two were determined as that is the total amount of NFL teams.
All data was collected and is up to date as of August 22, 2022.
32. Jameis Winston
- Team: New Orleans Saints
- 2022 cap hit: $4,000,000
- 2022 base salary: $1,200,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $2,800,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
31. Mason Rudolph
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2022 cap hit: $4,040,000
- 2022 base salary: $3,000,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $1,040,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
30. Marcus Mariota
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
- 2022 cap hit: $4,250,000
- 2022 base salary: $1,750,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $2,500,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
29. Justin Fields
- Team: Chicago Bears
- 2022 cap hit: $4,289,081
- 2022 base salary: $825,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $2,771,265
- 2022 roster bonus: $692,816
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
28. Jacoby Brissett
- Team: Cleveland Browns
- 2022 cap hit: $4,650,000
- 2022 base salary: $1,500,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $3,000,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $150,000
27. Baker Mayfield
- Team: Carolina Panthers
- 2022 cap hit: $4,858,000
- 2022 base salary: $4,858,000
- 2022 signing bonus: N/A
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
26. Teddy Bridgewater
- Team: Miami Dolphins
- 2022 cap hit: $6,500,000
- 2022 base salary: $4,500,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $2,000,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
25. Justin Herbert
- Team: Los Angeles Chargers
- 2022 cap hit: $7,248,751
- 2022 base salary: $3,026,250
- 2022 signing bonus: $4,222,501
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
24. Trey Lance
- Team: San Francisco 49ers
- 2022 cap hit: $7,751,199
- 2022 base salary: $2,210,240
- 2022 signing bonus: $5,550,959
- 2022 roster bonus: $1,206,156
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
23. Zach Wilson
- Team: New York Jets
- 2022 cap hit: $7,988,791
- 2022 base salary: $2,257,758
- 2022 signing bonus: $5,731,033
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
22. Tua Tagovailoa
- Team: Miami Dolphins
- 2022 cap hit: $8,256,398
- 2022 base salary: $895,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $4,894,625
- 2022 roster bonus: $2,467,313
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
21. Jimmy Garoppolo
- Team: San Francisco 49ers
- 2022 cap hit: $8,341,176
- 2022 base salary: $6,500,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $1,400,000
- 2022 roster bonus: $441,176
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
20. Trevor Lawrence
- Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2022 cap hit: $8,362,156
- 2022 base salary: $925,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $6,029,725
- 2022 roster bonus: $1,507,431
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
19. Daniel Jones
- Team: New York Giants
- 2022 cap hit: $8,365,836
- 2022 base salary: $965,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $4,171,192
- 2022 roster bonus: $3,229,644
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
18. Deshaun Watson
- Team: Cleveland Browns
- 2022 cap hit: $9,395,500
- 2022 base salary: $402,500
- 2022 signing bonus: $8,993,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
17. Joe Burrow
- Team: Cincinnati Bengals
- 2022 cap hit: $9,870,037
- 2022 base salary: $895,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $5,970,025
- 2022 roster bonus: $3,005,012
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
16. Tom Brady
- Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2022 cap hit: $11,896,000
- 2022 base salary: $1,120,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $10,776,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
15. Kyler Murray
- Team: Arizona Cardinals
- 2022 cap hit: $12,669,481
- 2022 base salary: $965,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $11,704,481
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
14. Matthew Stafford
- Team: Los Angeles Rams
- 2022 cap hit: $13,500,000
- 2022 base salary: $1,500,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $12,000,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
13. Josh Allen
- Team: Buffalo Bills
- 2022 cap hit: $16,372,281
- 2022 base salary: $4,100,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $3,300,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $8,972,281
12. Matt Ryan
- Team: Indianapolis Colts
- 2022 cap hit: $18,705,882
- 2022 base salary: $5,205,882
- 2022 signing bonus: N/A
- 2022 roster bonus: $7,500,000
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $6,000,000
11. Sam Darnold
- Team: Carolina Panthers
- 2022 cap hit: $18,858,000
- 2022 base salary: N/A
- 2022 signing bonus: N/A
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
10. Derek Carr
- Team: Las Vegas Raiders
- 2022 cap hit: $19,352,519
- 2022 base salary: $17,377,519
- 2022 signing bonus: $1,875,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $100,000
9. Dak Prescott
- Team: Dallas Cowboys
- 2022 cap hit: $19,730,000
- 2022 base salary: $1,600,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $13,200,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,930,000
8. Lamar Jackson
- Team: Baltimore Ravens
- 2022 cap hit: $23,016,000
- 2022 base salary: $23,016,000
- 2022 signing bonus: N/A
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
7. Russell Wilson
- Team: Denver Broncos
- 2022 cap hit: $24,000,000
- 2022 base salary: $19,000,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $5,000,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
6. Carson Wentz
- Team: Washington Commanders
- 2022 cap hit: $28,294,119
- 2022 base salary: $22,000,001
- 2022 signing bonus: N/A
- 2022 roster bonus: $6,294,118
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: N/A
5. Aaron Rodgers
- Team: Green Bay Packers
- 2022 cap hit: $28,533,569
- 2022 base salary: $1,150,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $24,481,569
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $2,902,000
4. Jared Goff
- Team: Detroit Lions
- 2022 cap hit: $31,150,000
- 2022 base salary: $10,650,000
- 2022 signing bonus: N/A
- 2022 roster bonus: $15,500,000
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $5,000,000
3. Kirk Cousins
- Team: Minnesota Vikings
- 2022 cap hit: $31,416,668
- 2022 base salary: $5,000,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $16,250,000
- 2022 roster bonus: $10,000,000
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $166,668
2. Patrick Mahomes
- Team: Kansas City Chiefs
- 2022 cap hit: $35,793,381
- 2022 base salary: $1,500,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $2,000,000
- 2022 roster bonus: $27,400,000
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,893,381
1. Ryan Tannehill
- Team: Tennessee Titans
- 2022 cap hit: $38,600,000
- 2022 base salary: $29,000,000
- 2022 signing bonus: $5,000,000
- 2022 roster bonus: N/A
- 2022 miscellaneous pay: $4,600,000
