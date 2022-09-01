Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Karol G feature on the list of Spotify’s most streamed songs of the summer globally

As August draws to a close, most of the summer may be in the rearview mirror – but Spotify’s official 2022 Songs of Summer are here to keep the party going. It’s time to reveal what music soundtracked the past few months of long days, road trips, festivals, and pool parties!

Topping the global list with more than 610M streams over the last three months is none other than Harry Styles and his song “As It Was.” The track not only claimed the top spot globally but also topped the list in markets like Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

GettyImages

Here’s what else has been trending around the world this summer:

Stranger Things: Kate Bush’s now-viral song from 1985, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” earned the top spot in the U.S. and the #2 spot globally this summer.

Since the premiere of Stranger Things on May 27th, the track has been discovered by more than 90M new listeners (meaning first-time streams).

on May 27th, the track has been discovered by more than 90M new listeners (meaning first-time streams). Among Gen Z’ers in the U.S., first-time streams of the song increased about 7,825% since the premiere.

Kate Bush also edged out Harry Styles in his home country, with the track coming in as #1 in the U.K. and New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.

Un Verano Contigo: Bad Bunny has dominated both global and U.S. lists this summer with tracks like “Me Porto Bonito,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Ojitos Lindos” and “Efecto” off of his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti .

“Me Porto Bonito” was #1 in 14 Latin American countries, including Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and others.

Hot Girl Summer: It wouldn’t be summer without some brand new hot girl anthems – like Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Doja Cat’s “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS),” which both landed in the U.S. Top 20 Songs of the Summer list. In fact, around the globe, these were the top two tracks most frequently added to user-generated “hot girl summer” playlists on Spotify.

*NOTE: Spotify’s Songs of Summer list is based on user listening between May 29 and August 29, 2022.

RELATED:

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

“Glimpse of Us” by Joji

“Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

“Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, Quevedo

“Efecto” by Bad Bunny

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“PROVENZA” by KAROL G

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

“Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

“Te Felicito” by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

“Tarot” by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez

“Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

“Cold Heart - PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

“I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the U.S.: