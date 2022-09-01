ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Man Admits To Smoking Weed, PCP Before Midday Murder In Southeast Washington

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Superior Court of the District of Columbia Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/AgnosticPreachersKid

A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison after reaching a plea agreement for murdering a 44-year-old man parked in his car, federal officials announced.

Brian Foster, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed for shooting and killing Anthony Mitchell while he sat in his car more than a year ago, according to the Department of Justice.

As part of the plea - which is contingent on the court's approval - Foster will be sentenced to 14 years in prison in October.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2021, Mitchell parked his car in the 3700 block of First Street SE, at which point Foster and two friends got into a nearby car and started smoking marijuana and PCP while listening to music, prosecutors said.

After less than 10 minutes, officials said that Foster got out of his car, walked over to where Mitchell was sitting, pulled out a handgun, and shot him shortly before 1 p.m. on the day of the murder.

Mitchell was shot through the closed door of his car in the left side of his face and in his left arm, left lung, and spine, killing him, according to authorities.

Foster then walked back to his own car, got in, and drove away, passing Mitchell’s car on the way out of the area.

He was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, and has been detained since, officials noted.

