Body of 61-year-old retired firefighter found days after he vanished, NC cops say

A man’s body has been found four days after he disappeared from his home, North Carolina police say.

Bobby Wilson, 61, was last seen at his home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post from Rocky Mount Police Department. After an extensive search, Rocky Mount Fire and Rescue crews located Wilson’s body in a wooded area in the 400 block of Winstead Avenue, according to an updated Facebook post.

Bobby Wilson’s son, Jeremy Wilson, first posted about his father’s disappearance on Monday, Aug. 29.

Jeremy Wilson spent Saturday with his dad, he told WRAL News. The two had been “ building some stuff around the house and hanging out.”

However, on Sunday morning, when Bobby Wilson’s girlfriend came over, she found his front door locked “with all his belongings inside, but Bobby Wilson was nowhere to be found,” WRAL News reported.

“I just want to thank everyone for all of the love and support,” Jeremy Wilson posted Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Facebook after his father’s body was found. “Prayers are still much appreciated and I am so thankful for each and every one of you.”

Bobby Wilson served as a firefighter for decades, according to local outlets.

The Rocky Mount Police Department and North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident, police say.

