ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Body of 61-year-old retired firefighter found days after he vanished, NC cops say

By Moira Ritter
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

A man’s body has been found four days after he disappeared from his home, North Carolina police say.

Bobby Wilson, 61, was last seen at his home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post from Rocky Mount Police Department. After an extensive search, Rocky Mount Fire and Rescue crews located Wilson’s body in a wooded area in the 400 block of Winstead Avenue, according to an updated Facebook post.

Bobby Wilson’s son, Jeremy Wilson, first posted about his father’s disappearance on Monday, Aug. 29.

Jeremy Wilson spent Saturday with his dad, he told WRAL News. The two had been “ building some stuff around the house and hanging out.”

However, on Sunday morning, when Bobby Wilson’s girlfriend came over, she found his front door locked “with all his belongings inside, but Bobby Wilson was nowhere to be found,” WRAL News reported.

“I just want to thank everyone for all of the love and support,” Jeremy Wilson posted Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Facebook after his father’s body was found. “Prayers are still much appreciated and I am so thankful for each and every one of you.”

Bobby Wilson served as a firefighter for decades, according to local outlets.

The Rocky Mount Police Department and North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident, police say.

Missing mom’s body recovered, SC cops say. Suspect dies before he is arrested

Hikers discover human remains in ‘steep, remote area’ near California creek, cops say

Woman vanished before flight from Florida to Kentucky. Search continues 2 weeks later

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wral News#Sc
cbs17

1 dead in wrong-way crash along Six Forks Rd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed one person has died in a crash on Six Forks Road Monday afternoon. Police said a total of three cars were involved in the crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Police said the crash happened when a car traveling south went into the northbound lanes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced

Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
FOUR OAKS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
police1.com

Brothers could face death penalty after being charged with N.C. deputy's murder

Deputy Ned Byrd, who had responded to an earlier domestic incident, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside his unmarked SUV last month — By Virginia Bridges. The Herald-Sun WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Aman charged with killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd will continue to be held without bail at the Wake County jail after a first court appearance Thursday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by attack at NC State, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Building of former Youngsville restaurant collapses

Youngsville, N.C. — The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin’s Restaurant after the second floor collapsed. There were no injuries but there is also damage to businesses near the former restaurant located at 132 East Main Street, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
11K+
Followers
434
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy