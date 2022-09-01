Read full article on original website
Expect more law enforcement on the road in North Carolina through Labor Day week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is in full force for Labor Day week. Law enforcement will be out on the roads sending a message to drivers: never drink and drive. Through the end of the week, police, sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol will be enhancing their enforcement […]
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022
Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
my40.tv
Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
Mountain Xpress
How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad
Today, visitors to Asheville’s Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plan for Asheville’s riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
my40.tv
Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on despite the rain
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A slick pavement and grey clouds didn’t dampen the excitement in the town of Canton on Monday morning. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
my40.tv
Asheville Regional Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother's lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport. Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers...
WYFF4.com
Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
spectrumlocalnews.com
IDD workforce in N.C.
As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
my40.tv
'Big part of the culture here': 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event. The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected...
my40.tv
Hendersonville businesses donate parking lots for weekend to benefit local organizations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local businesses in downtown Hendersonville are giving up their parking lots this weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival to help local organizations. Various organizations and teams take over the lots and charge fees for festival attendees to park. News 13 spoke with East Henderson High's...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Mayor and County Board Chair Speak at LAF Forum
Asheville – On August 24th, the Leadership Asheville Forum held one of their most popular programs: “The State of the City and County.” This was held at the Asheville Country Club over the lunch hour, but there were viewers watching with via Zoom as well. City Mayor Esther Manheimer and County Board Chair Brownie Newman spoke on the subject, updating everyone with a lot of information. They had a lot of ground to cover; both the city and county are facing many challenges in the coming year and have had to deal with a number of problems in 2021 and 2022. Charts and graphs were shown to illustrate their points, but both could only touch on major issues.
my40.tv
Flash flood warnings dropped; watch in effect Monday evening
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — (UPDATE 3:30 P.M.) A break in the rain prompts all Flash Flood Warnings for the mountains to be dropped. New batches of showers are likely through the rest of the afternoon and evening, so the Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. FLOOD WATCH...
N.C. Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville announced Monday that the King Apple Parade is canceled due to continuing rain and flooding in the area. According to the city, South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on the southern end of Hendersonville are impacted by large amounts of rain […]
FOX Carolina
Officials advise people to move as flooding threat continues in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Greenville County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (NWS GSP), said people near Highway 11 should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. The NWS GSP announced earlier that parts of Greenville County are under a Flash Flood...
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
scoopcharlotte.com
Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022
It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
WAAY-TV
North Carolina national park welcomes new species of salamander
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!. Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli....
Flooding in Hendersonville causes street closures, parade cancellation
Heavy showers and thunderstorms over Labor Day weekend caused flooding in Hendersonville, which led to road closures and the cancellation of the King Apple Parade, part of the North Carolina Apple Festival.
WXII 12
Flood threat continues in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
