Lansing, MI

Taking a step into Geyer’s Garden- literally

By Iz Martin, Jim Geyer
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the last time 6 News will be making a pit stop in Geyer’s Garden in the foreseeable future.

This week 6 News paid a visit to Jim Geyer’s garden, to take a look at the crops the local meteorologist has growing.

In addition to beets, squash and tomatoes, Geyer was able to grow some spinach and even took a whack at growing purple potatoes.

But that is not all that Jim Geyer was able to grow. Want to know more? Watch the video in the player above.

