Texas Roadhouse coming to Beaumont, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lone Star State staple is coming to Beaumont and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. A new Texas Roadhouse is being built in Beaumont. The restaurant will be located at 6165 Eastex Freeway. The restaurant is expected to open on October 24, 2022...
MONEY MONDAY : Lamar University professor gives tips on which deals Southeast Texans should avoid, look for on Labor Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — While all Labor Day bargains may look like a steal, an economics expert is sharing his opinion on which deals Southeast Texans should buy into and which they should avoid. It may be hard for shoppers to know which deals are worth spending money on. John...
MySanAntonio
Orange Leader
See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week
An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
Orange Leader
ELI VIAMONTES — Orange County, SETX well positioned for hydrogen industry growth
Companies across all industries are seeking to reduce emissions and associated costs from operations, and the power industry is no different. When it comes to generating clean energy, utilities have traditionally looked to renewable and nuclear resources; however, hydrogen is a viable option for renewable energy storage and reliable, clean power generation.
Orange County Sheriff's sergeant spearheading community-wide effort to revamp Bridge City memorial site
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A memorial site in Bridge City, that honors those who lost their lives for our freedoms, is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to an Orange County Sheriff's sergeant. The memorial site is next to a busy street in Bridge City. In it are statues that...
How Beaumont ISD is preparing students for jobs that are booming in the Golden Triangle
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are doing what they can to make sure students are skilled in the areas that rank the best and pay well. According to a new job report, the US added more than 300,000 jobs in August. That number is lower than it was in June.
Jefferson County commissioners set to vote on contract with company that manages Ford Park
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners are set to soon vote on whether they will continue the county’s contract with the company that manages the Ford Park entertainment complex in Beaumont. The county’s contract with Spectra, that lasts five years, is set to expire at the end of...
MySanAntonio
County constable Joe "QB" Stevenson opening soul food restaurant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Joe “QB” Stevenson has countless childhood memories seeing his mother preparing savory soul food entrees in the kitchen. From smothered chicken and pork chops and pinto beans to cornbread and peach cobbler, there was no shortage of...
KFDM-TV
Local: Gas prices drop in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area by more than $1 since June
Southeast Texans are getting some relief at the pump with lower gas prices Labor Day weekend. According to Triple A, here in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area gas prices have dropped nearly $1.30 since June 13 of this year when the highest record average price for a gallon of gas in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area was $4.65.
Rainbow Room in Beaumont asking for donations amid influx of child protective services cases, Harvey devastation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid an influx in child protective services cases and devastation from previous storms, caseworkers are asking for help so they can continue providing for children in Southeast Texas who have been abused and neglected. Caseworkers said the supplies they need to care for area children are...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigating crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street. The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. First responders allowed one lane of traffic through, but traffic was backed up. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. We are checking on injuries. Stay...
Port Arthur News
Area man allegedly tried to steal wire from Entegy; $57K in damages estimated
A man that police say broke into an Entergy substation and damaged property while looking for scrap wire was indicted recently on a charge of felony criminal mischief. Sean Ronal Hendry, 48, of Beaumont was found inside the approximate 6-feet tall locked fence that had three-strand barbed wire on top on May 14 at the substation at 107864 Old sour Lake Road in Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
Driver crashes and vehicle overturns near Regional Airport following chase
NEDERLAND — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport that ended with a vehicle overturned following a chase. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Port Neches Police were investigating a disturbance. He says the suspect drove away and Port Neches PD pursued him.
kogt.com
Port Arthur News
Emotional meeting leads to renaming of Port Arthur buildings for community leaders
Few eyes were dry — both among the audience and city officials — this week when the Port Arthur City Council hosted two public hearings to rename two city buildings after influential residents. The first was a request made by Councilman Cal Jones to rename the Developmental Services...
Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur News
