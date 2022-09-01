ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont

Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week

An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Beaumont, TX
Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Beaumont, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Orange Leader

ELI VIAMONTES — Orange County, SETX well positioned for hydrogen industry growth

Companies across all industries are seeking to reduce emissions and associated costs from operations, and the power industry is no different. When it comes to generating clean energy, utilities have traditionally looked to renewable and nuclear resources; however, hydrogen is a viable option for renewable energy storage and reliable, clean power generation.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Roadhouse#New Texas#Hamburgers#Food Drink#Parkdale Mall#Tx
12NewsNow

12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
VIDOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Port Arthur News

Area man allegedly tried to steal wire from Entegy; $57K in damages estimated

A man that police say broke into an Entergy substation and damaged property while looking for scrap wire was indicted recently on a charge of felony criminal mischief. Sean Ronal Hendry, 48, of Beaumont was found inside the approximate 6-feet tall locked fence that had three-strand barbed wire on top on May 14 at the substation at 107864 Old sour Lake Road in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Driver crashes and vehicle overturns near Regional Airport following chase

NEDERLAND — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport that ended with a vehicle overturned following a chase. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Port Neches Police were investigating a disturbance. He says the suspect drove away and Port Neches PD pursued him.
NEDERLAND, TX
kogt.com

ATV Accident Claims Life

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was advised of an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of S. Lakeside and Springdale. The vehicle was being operated by a 12-year-old female with 3 passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed causing it to leave the roadway.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor

VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting

At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy