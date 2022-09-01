ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Cowboys against Buccaneers

The Cowboys need to start off hot against the Buccaneers in Week 1. Here are five bold predictions on how Dak Prescott and his teammates will perform. Cowboys fans don’t have to wait long to see their favorite team feature in a high-profile game. Dallas welcomes Tom Brady and the star-studded Buccaneers to town in one of Week 1’s most intriguing NFL matchups.
TAMPA, FL
Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival

On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
NFL
Rams don’t seem like they’re letting Odell Beckham Jr. sign anywhere else

The Los Angeles Rams still have an open locker for Odell Beckham Jr., despite the fact that he is a free agent. The Los Angeles Rams begin their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday, Sept. 8, as they host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s 2022 season-opener. There has been some turnover on the roster, with new faces like linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson joining the Rams in the offseason. But do the Rams have their eyes on getting one key player from the 2021 roster back?
NFL
