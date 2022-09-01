Read full article on original website
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Miami Dolphins season prediction: Best and worst case scenario for 2022
Welcome to FanSided’s 2022 NFL preview! It’s time to look into our crystal football and take a glimpse at the Miami Dolphins season prediction. Hey, did anything happen to the Miami Dolphins this offseason? Didn’t think so. Well, unless you consider the fact that they fired Brian...
5 bold predictions for Cowboys against Buccaneers
The Cowboys need to start off hot against the Buccaneers in Week 1. Here are five bold predictions on how Dak Prescott and his teammates will perform. Cowboys fans don’t have to wait long to see their favorite team feature in a high-profile game. Dallas welcomes Tom Brady and the star-studded Buccaneers to town in one of Week 1’s most intriguing NFL matchups.
Atlanta Falcons: Positive news about crucial WR’s week 1 status
When the Atlanta Falcons drafted wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they drafted him to be the team’s number one receiver, no question about it. When London injured his ankle after an impressive first catch in the Falcons’ first preseason game,...
Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival
On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Rams don’t seem like they’re letting Odell Beckham Jr. sign anywhere else
The Los Angeles Rams still have an open locker for Odell Beckham Jr., despite the fact that he is a free agent. The Los Angeles Rams begin their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday, Sept. 8, as they host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s 2022 season-opener. There has been some turnover on the roster, with new faces like linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson joining the Rams in the offseason. But do the Rams have their eyes on getting one key player from the 2021 roster back?
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
