ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?

Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
AMHERST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day

Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
EAST AURORA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Millennium Hotel going up for auction

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular airport hotel is going on the auction block this week. The Millennium Hotel, located in Cheektowaga on Walden Avenue near the Walden Galleria, is up for sale. The hotel has been around for nearly five decades. The three-day auction period will begin on Tuesday, with a starting bid of […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York

A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Gina Raimondo
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For Homeowners In Western New York

It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties

While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Senate
2 On Your Side

2 splash pads to remain open in Buffalo for an extra week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that two of the city's splash pads will not close on Labor Day but will remain open for an extra week. Mayor Brown said the splash pads at MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park (the former LaSalle Park) will remain open an extra week beyond the traditional Labor Day closing date.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woodworking company makes debut in theatre district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woodworking company made its official debut this weekend in the heart of Buffalo’s historic theater district. Seven One Six Design opened its doors to the public yesterday inside the pierce building on main street – right across from Shea’s theater. Owner Scott Erikson says that this was originally just […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Take 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you know that the Grammy Award-winning group Take 6 has ties to Buffalo?. This summer Take 6 headlined the Queen City Jazz Fest in Buffalo. The event was hosted by the Colored Musicians Club. Claude McKnight of Take 6 returned to the 716, his hometown...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

National Buffalo Wing Festival wraps up in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy