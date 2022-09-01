Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. Lesinski
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?
Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
Walking the steps to freedom through Buffalo on the Underground Railroad
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Walking artist Ken Johnston from Philadelphia reached Buffalo on his walk to freedom. He is retracing the route abolitionist Harriet Tubman and others took to escape slavery. "This journey is to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman's birthday," he said. A journey that he started...
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
The Top 4 Things People Sneak Into Buffalo, New York From Canada
One of the great things about living in Buffalo and Western New York is our proximity to Canada and one of the largest cities in North America, Toronto, Ontario. From tourist attractions to restaurants, there is so much to do and see in southern Ontario. Just like there is so...
Buffalo Ranks High on CNN’s “Underrated” List
We have known for quite some time that Buffalo is an amazing place to live. The number one reason is the incredible people who make up this city's residents. From the City of Buffalo to Niagara County and down to the southern tier, the people here are down to earth and very kind.
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
Millennium Hotel going up for auction
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular airport hotel is going on the auction block this week. The Millennium Hotel, located in Cheektowaga on Walden Avenue near the Walden Galleria, is up for sale. The hotel has been around for nearly five decades. The three-day auction period will begin on Tuesday, with a starting bid of […]
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
New York Woman Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A New York woman claimed a lottery prize valued at millions of dollars. Niagara County resident Sue Wilson, of Lewiston, claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" top prize from the Thursday, June 30, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The top prize guarantees a minimum...
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
City of Buffalo splash pads close for the season after Labor Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As summer winds to a close, so does the City of Buffalo's splash pads and indoor pools as they return to pre-summer hours. The city's 11 splash pads will close following a rainy Labor Day. In addition to the end of the summer splash pad season,...
Gas prices continue to drop in WNY over Labor Day weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 6 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.79, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
2 splash pads to remain open in Buffalo for an extra week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that two of the city's splash pads will not close on Labor Day but will remain open for an extra week. Mayor Brown said the splash pads at MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park (the former LaSalle Park) will remain open an extra week beyond the traditional Labor Day closing date.
Woodworking company makes debut in theatre district
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woodworking company made its official debut this weekend in the heart of Buffalo’s historic theater district. Seven One Six Design opened its doors to the public yesterday inside the pierce building on main street – right across from Shea’s theater. Owner Scott Erikson says that this was originally just […]
commUNITY spotlight: Take 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you know that the Grammy Award-winning group Take 6 has ties to Buffalo?. This summer Take 6 headlined the Queen City Jazz Fest in Buffalo. The event was hosted by the Colored Musicians Club. Claude McKnight of Take 6 returned to the 716, his hometown...
National Buffalo Wing Festival wraps up in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.
Buffalo’s Channel 4 Has A Secret Message Hidden In Their Name
I swear, we learn something new every day here in Buffalo. For some Buffalonians, this clever fact has been well-known for years. Others on social media are just finding out about it - and it’s blowing their minds. News 4 Buffalo, a Western New York news staple for years,...
6 Buffalo Restaurants That Were On The Food Network
There are two things that Buffalo is known for. Snow and Wings, but the city is full of amazing restaurants that offer way more than great wings and the Food Network knows that. The Food Network has been to Buffalo and Western New York many times to show off the...
