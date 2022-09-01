ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Volunteer Fire responds to afternoon fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Avenue K Monday afternoon. They were called out to the fire around 3 p.m. Local4 view Nathan Koenig submitted photos from the scene, saying smoke was billowing out of the home...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

City and State Offices closed for Labor Day

HASTINGS-GRAND ISLAND-KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Public offices in the tri-cities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5th for the Labor Day holiday. In Kearney, all city and public offices and the public library are closed, but emergency services will still be available. In Grand Island, all city and public offices...
HASTINGS, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Curtis, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KSNB Local4

Conference in Grand Island provides help for substance abusers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The DJC Foundation held a conference called “A Time to Remember, Time to Act” Saturday morning. The purpose was to help those who struggle with substance abuse to find resources available to them. There were several agencies in attendance that help with recovery efforts, including South Central Behavioral Services. The organization provides information on mental health counseling.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Fiesta Latina at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the official start of Hispanic Heritage month a little over a week away, it was time to fiesta at the Nebraska State Fair. The Fiesta Latina event was held on the fairgrounds, featuring dancing, a car show, and tasty beverages. The event is meant to help celebrate Hispanic cultures all across the globe.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Children’s Museum present at State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Children’s Museum made a visit to the Nebraska State Fair this year. Kids were shown what the GICM has to offer and what their vision for the building looks like. Visitors to the exhibit saw their kids enjoy making buttons, foam dinosaurs, and other arts and craft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

A historic site teaches town history

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers held a simulation at Fort Kearny State Historical Park showing people what it was like living in the 1860s. Visitors were shown how settlers lived in tents, products used during the time period and different forms of entertainment. “How a person cleans up in the...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Glenvil 150th Celebration

‘We Care For Kids’ raising awareness at the Nebraska State Fair. There’s a way people can have fun at the Nebraska State Fair while also learning about education for the kiddos with ‘We Care For Kids’. Hastings High School looking into possible cyberbullying incident. Updated: Sep....
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

UNK soccer falls to Colorado Mesa

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt sophomore Lila Dere scored two goals in each half to help the Colorado Mesa Mavericks down Nebraska Kearney, 4-0, Friday night in Colorado. Mesa improves to 1-2-0 while UNK falls to 0-2-1. CMU is now 4-1 all-time against the Lopers. Dere, the 2021 RMAC...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Glenvil community celebrates 150 years

GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - Many communities in central Nebraska are celebrating their town’s 150th anniversaries this year — Glenvil included. Glenvil residents held a parade down the main streets Saturday morning. Festivities also included a car and tractor show, a water fight, bingo, a cake walk and more.
GLENVIL, NE
KSNB Local4

The Lark hosts Huskers tailgate

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Many sports fans in Nebraska are excited about college football season —-particularly Husker football. Tickets to Nebraska Cornhusker games can be pricy and not everyone is not able to see the Huskers depending on their cable package. Saturday, the Lark in downtown Hastings held a viewing of Nebraska’s home opener against North Dakota along with a three dollar drink special.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hot, dry weather continues...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As the final summer holiday of the season winds down, the hot summer temperatures stay in place. Tuesday will see 90 degree heat become more widespread across central and eastern parts of the state, while western regions bake in upper 90 to 100 degree temperatures. The...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

A wild week of sports on full display in Top 5 Plays

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Another week has come and gone in the world of sports for our local area athletes, that means Top 5 Plays is back and ready to showcase off the talent of our star studded performers. 5. GISH football’s Porter Dickenson makes a huge play defensively, the...
MINDEN, NE

