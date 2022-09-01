ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses media prior to Arkansas State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three days after the biggest Ohio State football opener in recent memory, coach Ryan Day finally was able to look past Notre Dame and ahead to Week 2, a home date against Arkansas State. Kind of. Tuesday's weekly media availability brought continued conversation about the...
WSYX ABC6

Bronny James takes recruiting visit to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could Bronny James play his college basketball at Ohio State?. The 17-year-old son of LeBron James shared photos on social media Tuesday donning Buckeye uniforms. "Buckeye nation? #notcommitted," Bronny said on Instagram. Bronny currently plays at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is a four-star...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State drops to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Buckeyes were jumped by Georgia, who blew out then-No. 11 Oregon 49-3. Alabama remains at the top of the poll.
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State women's basketball begins season Nov. 8, Big Ten home opener Dec. 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State women's basketball team and the Big Ten announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play Sunday, December 4 at Rutgers. Ohio State's non-conference schedule features a season-opener at home against Tennessee on November 8, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Louisville,...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State men's hockey tickets for 2022-23 season on sale now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State men's hockey regular season home games are on sale. Single-game and group tickets are available as well as season and mini plans. The Buckeyes are scheduled to host 14 games in Value City Arena, with 11 Big Ten contests...
WSYX ABC6

Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South will make the trip to Dublin Friday night to take on the Dublin Scioto Irish on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page and the CW Columbus. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off...
WSYX ABC6

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
WSYX ABC6

OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
WSYX ABC6

Racing for Recovery

When you see Todd Crandell, he may be running, he may be biking, he may be swimming. He is most likely moving in some form or another. But, no matter how he is moving, he is moving to a new life. "I never thought I would be alive, let alone...
WSYX ABC6

Giant Eagle eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning on October 20, Giant Eagle will be eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in its Central Ohio stores. Giant Eagle will be encouraging guests to use environmentally-friendly reusable bags. Stores in Central Ohio will charge a 5 cent fee per paper bag used to ensure paper bags continue to be available as shoppers transition to reusable bags.
WSYX ABC6

Motorcyclist killed following accident in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist has died following an accident in Hamilton Township Thursday morning. The accident happened on Obetz Road at Corsspointe Drive around 8:15 a.m. A Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Obetz Rd., attempting to turn north onto Crosspointe Dr. Officials said the vehicle failed...
WSYX ABC6

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
WSYX ABC6

Health leaders urge Ohioans to keep up with vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Columbus Public Health announced that a limited amount of bivalent COVID-19 booster shots were available. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, was joined by Dr....
