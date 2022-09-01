Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
The Separation: Ohio State unveils game trailer for Arkansas State matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over Notre Dame last weekend, the No. 3 Buckeyes are looking ahead to this week's opponent- the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Ahead of the high-noon matchup, the Buckeyes released their game trailer Thursday night. The Red Wolves are coming into...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Notre Dame was ESPN's most-watched regular season game since 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup drew a crowd of more than 106,000 people at Ohio Stadium with millions more college football fans tuning in on TV. More than 10.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the season opener on ABC, according to ESPN. ESPN said...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses media prior to Arkansas State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three days after the biggest Ohio State football opener in recent memory, coach Ryan Day finally was able to look past Notre Dame and ahead to Week 2, a home date against Arkansas State. Kind of. Tuesday's weekly media availability brought continued conversation about the...
WSYX ABC6
Bronny James takes recruiting visit to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could Bronny James play his college basketball at Ohio State?. The 17-year-old son of LeBron James shared photos on social media Tuesday donning Buckeye uniforms. "Buckeye nation? #notcommitted," Bronny said on Instagram. Bronny currently plays at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is a four-star...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State drops to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Buckeyes were jumped by Georgia, who blew out then-No. 11 Oregon 49-3. Alabama remains at the top of the poll.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State women's basketball begins season Nov. 8, Big Ten home opener Dec. 11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State women's basketball team and the Big Ten announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play Sunday, December 4 at Rutgers. Ohio State's non-conference schedule features a season-opener at home against Tennessee on November 8, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Louisville,...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State men's hockey tickets for 2022-23 season on sale now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State men's hockey regular season home games are on sale. Single-game and group tickets are available as well as season and mini plans. The Buckeyes are scheduled to host 14 games in Value City Arena, with 11 Big Ten contests...
WSYX ABC6
Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South will make the trip to Dublin Friday night to take on the Dublin Scioto Irish on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page and the CW Columbus. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off...
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting approved for Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village, Cincinnati Reds and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission released a list Wednesday of casinos and sports venues that have received conditional approval to allow sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023. The Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds have all received conditional approval from...
WSYX ABC6
'It's pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
WSYX ABC6
CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
WSYX ABC6
OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
WSYX ABC6
Racing for Recovery
When you see Todd Crandell, he may be running, he may be biking, he may be swimming. He is most likely moving in some form or another. But, no matter how he is moving, he is moving to a new life. "I never thought I would be alive, let alone...
WSYX ABC6
Giant Eagle eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning on October 20, Giant Eagle will be eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in its Central Ohio stores. Giant Eagle will be encouraging guests to use environmentally-friendly reusable bags. Stores in Central Ohio will charge a 5 cent fee per paper bag used to ensure paper bags continue to be available as shoppers transition to reusable bags.
WSYX ABC6
Honor Flight Columbus takes flight: 84 veterans headed to Washington DC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the sun gleamed over John Glenn Columbus International Airport, inside the stars and stripes shined brightly too. Korean War veteran Jerry Roberts, 90, was among the 84 veterans headed to Washington DC. It's all a part of Honor Flight Columbus. "What it means to...
WSYX ABC6
Motorcyclist killed following accident in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist has died following an accident in Hamilton Township Thursday morning. The accident happened on Obetz Road at Corsspointe Drive around 8:15 a.m. A Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Obetz Rd., attempting to turn north onto Crosspointe Dr. Officials said the vehicle failed...
WSYX ABC6
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
WSYX ABC6
Health leaders urge Ohioans to keep up with vaccinations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Columbus Public Health announced that a limited amount of bivalent COVID-19 booster shots were available. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, was joined by Dr....
