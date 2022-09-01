ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Valley has new rainiest day in history

By Duncan Phenix
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s official – Aug. 5, 2022, has been recognized by the National Weather Service (NWS) as the rainiest day in recorded Death Valley history.

Initially, the NWS announced the park received 1.46 inches of rain, measured by an automatic gauge. The agency now recognizes a gauge that park rangers manually measured 1.7 inches of rain.

For many people in the U.S. 1.7 inches of rain is a normal day, in Death Valley it equates to approximately 75% of the park’s average annual rainfall.

    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)
    An NPS road crew worker clears Badwater Road in Death Valley on Aug. 19 after additional rainfall this week dumped more debris on the road. (Credit: National Park Service)
    FILE – In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Mud Canyon Road is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Authorities say the main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into the following week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. (National Park Service/Death Valley National Park via AP, File)
    Roadway damaged by heavy rain in the Beatty Cutoff area of Death Valley National Park. (National Park Service)
    Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5. (National Park Service via AP)
    In this photo released by the National Park Service, is the damaged intersection of Kelbacker Road and Mojave Road in the Mojave National Preserve, Calif., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Roads in and out of Death Valley National Park were closed after lanes mud and debris inundated lanes during weekend flash floods in eastern California, western Nevada and northern Arizona. Storm cells dumped localized heavy rain across the region, prompting closures of highways and campgrounds. (National Park Service via AP)
This rain event led to the park being closed for days with around 1,000 visitors and workers trapped for days because roads had been washed-out.

Since then the National Park Service and Caltrans have opened Highway 190 (CA-190), Dantes View, Badwater Road (only from CA-190 to Badwater), and Artists Drive. Hotels, restaurants, and gas stations.

Federal Highways Administration has agreed to pay to clear debris and fill in road gaps on several major park roads that are currently closed. This work will allow the NPS to open Beatty Cutoff Road, North Highway, Badwater Road (from Badwater to Shoshone), and Mud Canyon Road.

No timeline is available yet. These initial repairs will allow standard passenger cars to drive on the roads, which will have gravel sections where pavement is missing.

This weekend the temperature at the park will soar to over 120°F, but not break the all-time temperature of 134°F (57°C) recorded on July 10, 1913.

