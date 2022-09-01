Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Dog rescue program in Rochester hosts shoe fundraiser for developing countries
Rochester, N.Y. — A local puppy rescue group is holding a shoe fundraiser to help families across the world. Puppy Mill Rescue Team, a nonprofit based in Rochester, is collecting gently-worn shoes, which will be donated to families in developing countries to help them start their own businesses selling shoes. The team delivers the sneakers through Funds2Orgs.
Rochester teens complete community service program, get shoes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Save Rochester has been holding a series of workshops to help youth considered at-risk ahead of their return to the classroom, and Monday they got a little reward— shoes. The group of teens went shopping at a local retail store after completing 20 hours of community service over the past five […]
WHEC TV-10
Children’s Hospital to receive bouquets from local farm’s Sunflower Spectacular
PENFIELD, N.Y. – Wickham Farms will be spreading sunshine this week with its annual Sunflower Spectacular! Every year thousands of people visit Wickham to get a view of their impressive sunflower field. More than a thousand sunflowers will be cut and arranged into beautiful bouquets to be delivered to...
People around Rochester find special ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend
If you plan to go swimming in the lake this weekend, you’re urged to only swim where there are lifeguards present.
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport Bandit still on the “Moo-ve,” owners ask for community help
Spencerport, N.Y. – The Spencerport Bandit is on the loose. But not the kind of “bandit” you might be thinking. The Spencerport Bandit is a cow, and she’s wanted by her owners. The farm family tells News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey she’s quick and they just can’t keep up with her.
WHEC TV-10
RGH doctor speaks about potential impact of omicron variant-specific boosters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local health leaders are weighing in on the updated COVID boosters authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. The goal of the omicron variant-specific boosters is to prevent a potential winter surge. The boosters target the most common omicron strains we’re dealing with, BA4 and BA5. Dr....
13 WHAM
Labor day celebration recognizes unions in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — A labor day celebration Monday, not just about having the day off but also the amount of unions right here in Monroe County. The rain did not stop the Labor Day parade or the people there honoring all the local workers and labor unions. A press...
Double shooting on Owen St. ends with injuries for 2 male residents
There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing man from Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's office are looking for a missing man from Henrietta. Roman Fetsyak, 19, was last seen Monday morning around 1 a.m. in Henrietta. Police say Fetsyak is driving a fray 2013 Toyota Venza with a New York State registration number HRY1081. Police are...
wdkx.com
The Spencerport ‘Bandit’ Family Cow Missing
If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”
13 WHAM
Rochester Police identify victim in city's 55th homicide from Labor Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the victim in the city's 55th homicide on Labor Day. Police responded to the Joseph Xpress convenience store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight, where they found a man shot in the upper body. Officers say the victim, 24-year-old Isaiah Fleming of...
13 WHAM
St. John Fisher University welcomes their largest first-year class Labor Day weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this Labor Day weekend. The class of 2026 is also the inaugural incoming class of the newly named St. John Fisher University. Comprised of over 650 students in its class, it is...
Flower City Food Tours walks through the many eateries of Park Ave.
While participants are tasting the samples, tour guides give insight into the historical and cultural highlights of the neighborhood.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A rainy Labor Day morning and scattered showers later
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Labor Day morning is starting with rainy and cool conditions. The rain will likely continue through a good chunk of Monday before we transition over to scattered and isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain in the morning could be heavy at times so make sure you take it easy on the roadways and grab the rain gear out the door.
WHEC TV-10
Malfunctioning equipment causes West Ridge Road Wegmans to be evacuated
GREECE, N.Y. – Shoppers at the Ridgemont Wegmans had to be evacuated for about 30 minutes on Sunday. That’s the Wegmans on West Ridge Road in Greece. The Ridge Road Fire Department said they found smoke, which was caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment. Fortunately, the equipment was secured, and shoppers were welcomed back into the store.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
westsidenewsny.com
CNB now accepting calendar photo submissions
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) is accepting submissions from area photography enthusiasts for the annual CNB wall calendar. Photos of local scenes are strongly encouraged. Electronic files/digital photos are preferred. Submitted photographs should include the photographer’s name and contact information, photo location, and the approximate date the photo was...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton senior receives NYS Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award
Hilton High School senior Sydney Heise recently received the NYS Senate’s Youth Leadership Recognition Award from Senator Jeremy Cooney. The award program honors outstanding students who will become future leaders. Eligible students include current sophomores, juniors, and seniors who excel not only academically, but through leadership in extracurricular and volunteer activities. Social studies teacher Terry Gilmore nominated Sydney for the award.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
