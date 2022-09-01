ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Atlantic article: ‘If it were anyone else’ possessing classified documents like Trump, ‘they’d be prosecuted’

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Autumn Esparza
4d ago

Bill Clinton took highly classified audio recordings home when he was impeached and Judge Amy Jackson said that she cannot rule in favor of prosecution as the President has the ultimate say in what information is his to keep or leave. So it has almost happened to someone besides Trump and nothing happened... weird. Stop acting smart and start looking for answers.

jammerjones
4d ago

Nope Hillary wasn’t . If the Democrat run FBI had anything , anything at all they would have arrested him already . They haven’t why ??

it's not me.
4d ago

Mr.Praisemedent cavalier attitude of "Catch me if you can." Has come to an end. Caught red handed!

