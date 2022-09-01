Read full article on original website
Family of pregnant Rocky Mount woman question why she was shot in the stomach
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach in Rocky Mount said she is still in the hospital fighting for the life of her unborn son. Jessica Moore’s cousin says said family is shattered and trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened.
cbs17
1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. A...
K-9 helps Nash County deputy recover from gunshot wounds
Toney, 49, gives a lot of credit for his recovery to this point to his on-the-job partner, Chase, a 7-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.
Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
cbs17
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed one person has died in a crash on Six Forks Road Monday afternoon. Police said a total of three cars were involved in the crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Police said the crash happened when a car traveling south went into the northbound lanes.
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
cbs17
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police responded to a call of a burning car late Sunday night in the 900 block of N. West Street, sometime after 11 p.m. When a CBS 17 crew spoke to officers early Monday morning they said a male driver was intoxicated and pulled his car onto the train tracks.
cbs17
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
WITN
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing with a sedan Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of a crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street around 9:15 p.m. The driver of a motor scooter, identified as 71-year-old Van Monroe, was ejected...
WITN
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
cbs17
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating after a man was shot Friday night. At about 10:20 p.m., officers say they were called to a shooting with injury on the 300 block of Carolina Ave. They say they found 30-year-old Andre Bynum with a...
Man accused of holding gun to person’s head, firing at officers was shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said the incident began around 11:32 a.m. on […]
cbs17
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a deadly crash Friday night between a car and a motor scooter. At about 9:15 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash with injury on the 1500 block of South Church St. According to reports,...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A pregnant Rocky Mount woman was shot in the stomach Friday night and taken to the hospital, police said. Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told that a 30-year-old woman had been shot in her […]
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Rocky Mount. On Sunday, the man driving the vehicle was arrested. Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving […]
WITN
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
Building of former Youngsville restaurant collapses
Youngsville, N.C. — The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin’s Restaurant after the second floor collapsed. There were no injuries but there is also damage to businesses near the former restaurant located at 132 East Main Street, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
cbs17
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews were cleaning up debris from a building after part of it collapsed, forcing the building’s destruction in downtown Youngsville Monday afternoon. The structural collapse happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Main Street at the historic Griffin’s Restaurant, according to Youngsville fire officials.
