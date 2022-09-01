ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

cbs17

1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. A...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced

Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
FOUR OAKS, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
cbs17

1 dead in wrong-way crash along Six Forks Rd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed one person has died in a crash on Six Forks Road Monday afternoon. Police said a total of three cars were involved in the crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Police said the crash happened when a car traveling south went into the northbound lanes.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WITN

71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount scooter crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing with a sedan Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of a crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street around 9:15 p.m. The driver of a motor scooter, identified as 71-year-old Van Monroe, was ejected...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Rocky Mount police investigating after one hurt in shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating after a man was shot Friday night. At about 10:20 p.m., officers say they were called to a shooting with injury on the 300 block of Carolina Ave. They say they found 30-year-old Andre Bynum with a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Building of former Youngsville restaurant collapses

Youngsville, N.C. — The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin’s Restaurant after the second floor collapsed. There were no injuries but there is also damage to businesses near the former restaurant located at 132 East Main Street, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
cbs17

More businesses torn down in Youngsville after partial collapse

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews were cleaning up debris from a building after part of it collapsed, forcing the building’s destruction in downtown Youngsville Monday afternoon. The structural collapse happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Main Street at the historic Griffin’s Restaurant, according to Youngsville fire officials.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC

