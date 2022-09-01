Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Free kicks for kids through community service workshop in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Building brighter futures, by helping neighbors in need. Save Rochester, a local community outreach organization, hosted a workshop for a dozen at-risk children in Rochester. Over the past week, each student involved worked 20 hours of community service, raising money for food that's delivered to families...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: supporting children battling cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on supporting children battling cancer. Sunnking recently gifted Camp Good Days nearly 13,000 dollars after it's annual electronic recycling drive. More than 350 businesses between Buffalo and Rochester helped raise money to support children and families battling cancer all year round and...
13 WHAM
Western New York parents get kids back on school routine sleep schedule
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the holiday weekend is nearing an end, it’s the unofficial end to summer. With many students heading back to the classroom on Tuesday parents are getting their kids ready to go back to their daily routine. Parents were getting one last summer fun activity...
13 WHAM
Dog rescue program in Rochester hosts shoe fundraiser for developing countries
Rochester, N.Y. — A local puppy rescue group is holding a shoe fundraiser to help families across the world. Puppy Mill Rescue Team, a nonprofit based in Rochester, is collecting gently-worn shoes, which will be donated to families in developing countries to help them start their own businesses selling shoes. The team delivers the sneakers through Funds2Orgs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
WHEC TV-10
Outgoing superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posts letter on Twitter, said job was “opportunity of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small posted a letter on Twitter Friday morning saying that serving as the superintendent has been an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Myers-Small served half of her four-year contract and it isn’t clear why she left.
13 WHAM
Annual Labor Day parade takes place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The annual Rochester Labor Day Parade took place Monday morning, to celebrate the hard work of millions of employees across the nation. This year's parade theme is "Organize and Rise," which commemorates the move to organize millions of new workers into unions. This year's parade started...
Former RSCD superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small announces exit from district in farewell letter
Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Parents and activists call for transparency from RCSD on $1.1 billion budget
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Activists outside the Rochester City Board of Education Saturday demanding a say in where the school district uses its $1.1 billion dollar budget. “It’s about the children, it’s about the education, it’s about the future of America,” said RCSD parent Robert Brown.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police identify victim in city's 55th homicide from Labor Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the victim in the city's 55th homicide on Labor Day. Police responded to the Joseph Xpress convenience store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight, where they found a man shot in the upper body. Officers say the victim, 24-year-old Isaiah Fleming of...
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
13 WHAM
Driver robs Euphoria Liquor after driving through storefront in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street is boarded up from floor to ceiling after a reported burglary early Monday morning. Authorities say a pick up truck backed into the front door early Monday morning, stole some items, then fled. The burglary happened around 6:15 a.m. according...
13 WHAM
Celebrating Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A traveling tribute to a freedom pioneer with local ties is in our area. This year marks what would be Tubman's 200th birthday. The Harriet Tubman "Journey to Freedom" sculpture arrived Friday in Washington Square Park. The work commemorates her tireless work in freeing slaves through the Underground Railroad - and the contributions of African American women throughout history.
Rochester arrestee taken to custody a second time for shooting on North St.
News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office for clarification on Collier's release. No response has been received at this time.
RPD says two men shot near Owen St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in […]
Loomis St. stabbing leaves man in tent with minor injuries
Upon their arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.
13 WHAM
The Floating Museum visits Port of Rochester Labor Day weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The Floating Museum of Spanish Maritime Heritage was offering on-board tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad is a replica of the captain ship of what was called the Armada Del Maluco (1529-1522) commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. The ship arrived at the Port of Rochester on Saturday.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Arrest made in North Street shooting from June
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Street earlier this year. This comes after the man was previously arrested and released for allegedly shooting two women on Child Street in August. Over the weekend, 34-year-old Travis Collier was taken into custody...
Comments / 0