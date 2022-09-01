ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Free kicks for kids through community service workshop in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Building brighter futures, by helping neighbors in need. Save Rochester, a local community outreach organization, hosted a workshop for a dozen at-risk children in Rochester. Over the past week, each student involved worked 20 hours of community service, raising money for food that's delivered to families...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: supporting children battling cancer

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on supporting children battling cancer. Sunnking recently gifted Camp Good Days nearly 13,000 dollars after it's annual electronic recycling drive. More than 350 businesses between Buffalo and Rochester helped raise money to support children and families battling cancer all year round and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Dog rescue program in Rochester hosts shoe fundraiser for developing countries

Rochester, N.Y. — A local puppy rescue group is holding a shoe fundraiser to help families across the world. Puppy Mill Rescue Team, a nonprofit based in Rochester, is collecting gently-worn shoes, which will be donated to families in developing countries to help them start their own businesses selling shoes. The team delivers the sneakers through Funds2Orgs.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Annual Labor Day parade takes place in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The annual Rochester Labor Day Parade took place Monday morning, to celebrate the hard work of millions of employees across the nation. This year's parade theme is "Organize and Rise," which commemorates the move to organize millions of new workers into unions. This year's parade started...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schooling#High School#Co Worker#K12#Rcsd#The City School District#English#Franklin
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police identify victim in city's 55th homicide from Labor Day

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the victim in the city's 55th homicide on Labor Day. Police responded to the Joseph Xpress convenience store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight, where they found a man shot in the upper body. Officers say the victim, 24-year-old Isaiah Fleming of...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Celebrating Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A traveling tribute to a freedom pioneer with local ties is in our area. This year marks what would be Tubman's 200th birthday. The Harriet Tubman "Journey to Freedom" sculpture arrived Friday in Washington Square Park. The work commemorates her tireless work in freeing slaves through the Underground Railroad - and the contributions of African American women throughout history.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD says two men shot near Owen St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The Floating Museum visits Port of Rochester Labor Day weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — The Floating Museum of Spanish Maritime Heritage was offering on-board tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad is a replica of the captain ship of what was called the Armada Del Maluco (1529-1522) commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. The ship arrived at the Port of Rochester on Saturday.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Arrest made in North Street shooting from June

Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Street earlier this year. This comes after the man was previously arrested and released for allegedly shooting two women on Child Street in August. Over the weekend, 34-year-old Travis Collier was taken into custody...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy