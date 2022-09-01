Read full article on original website
Carmela Spahn
3d ago
How does this stop illegal guns in the hands of criminals? This is a disaster. How does this stop someone mentally ill who reads the signage of the places that they don’t allow conceil carry from not coming back with bad intentions? No matter what, the criminal doesn’t care about these laws, infact they will carry out more crimes. This law is a HOT MESS
Reply(8)
8
John Guarrera
4d ago
As if I’m going to walk in any restaurant, and advertise “ I’m carrying concealed gun” !!!!!
Reply(2)
9
Wayne Forella
4d ago
New York laws we carry and conceal are unconstitutional. in fact the empty skirt so-called governor should go back to England. King George is waiting and she's a loyalist. Americans don't need her here
Reply(5)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
nyspnews.com
Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Sha-Asia A. Maddox-Lovett., 20, of Rochester, NY, and Marquasia M. Brown., 21 of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 1st and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th.
Rochester sheriff, expert voice opinion on new regulations for concealed carry
Before anyone can file their requests for a permit in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, they’ll need to show proof they passed the proper firearm safety training.
Pickup smashes into Euphoria Liquor, driver steals and flees
The front windows have been pushed in and glass can be seen on the floor of the main entrance.
wskg.org
Protestors gather as Cayuga Nation police arrest 3 more Halftown critics
Protestors in the Cayuga Nation rallied after tribal police arrested three citizens on Saturday. It’s the latest clash between the tribe’s controversial leader, Clint Halftown and his longtime critics. All three detainees are related to the woman whose home was demolished last month on orders from Halftown. Several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Rochester Police identify victim in city's 55th homicide from Labor Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the victim in the city's 55th homicide on Labor Day. Police responded to the Joseph Xpress convenience store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight, where they found a man shot in the upper body. Officers say the victim, 24-year-old Isaiah Fleming of...
13 WHAM
Labor day celebration recognizes unions in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — A labor day celebration Monday, not just about having the day off but also the amount of unions right here in Monroe County. The rain did not stop the Labor Day parade or the people there honoring all the local workers and labor unions. A press...
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
RELATED PEOPLE
RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
WHEC TV-10
Traffic stop leads to felony drug and gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – State Police arrested a woman Friday during a traffic stop for felony drug and gun charges. Police say it happened on Woodford Street, on the city’s north side. 38-year old Lauren Stubbs, of Rochester, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, and for intent...
Rochester arrestee taken to custody a second time for shooting on North St.
News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office for clarification on Collier's release. No response has been received at this time.
WHEC TV-10
Smash and grab at liquor store on East Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say that on Monday morning a pickup truck backed through the front window of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street. Suspects stole items from the store and fled in the truck. The store posted photos of the truck on its social media pages. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure
A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Arrest made in North Street shooting from June
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Street earlier this year. This comes after the man was previously arrested and released for allegedly shooting two women on Child Street in August. Over the weekend, 34-year-old Travis Collier was taken into custody...
WHEC TV-10
Woman suing City of Rochester over miscarriage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A woman is suing the City of Rochester, Rochester police officers, Monroe County and sheriff’s deputies. She claims tear gas used during a protest back in September 2020 caused her miscarriage. According to paperwork filed Friday, Jesse Ames was at a protest on September...
13 WHAM
Annual Labor Day parade takes place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The annual Rochester Labor Day Parade took place Monday morning, to celebrate the hard work of millions of employees across the nation. This year's parade theme is "Organize and Rise," which commemorates the move to organize millions of new workers into unions. This year's parade started...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waynetimes.com
Sodus man charged with possessing and firing assault rifle
On Monday (8/29) at 11:37 a.m. State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a report of shots fired on South Geneva Road in Sodus. It was reported that James G. Wright, age 69, of 5965 South Geneva Road in Sodus had illegally purchased a 223 Assault Rifle in violation of New York Safe Act laws that had a detachable magazine and pistol grip.
13 WHAM
Parents and activists call for transparency from RCSD on $1.1 billion budget
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Activists outside the Rochester City Board of Education Saturday demanding a say in where the school district uses its $1.1 billion dollar budget. “It’s about the children, it’s about the education, it’s about the future of America,” said RCSD parent Robert Brown.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing man from Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's office are looking for a missing man from Henrietta. Roman Fetsyak, 19, was last seen Monday morning around 1 a.m. in Henrietta. Police say Fetsyak is driving a fray 2013 Toyota Venza with a New York State registration number HRY1081. Police are...
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
Comments / 27