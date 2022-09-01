ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Carmela Spahn
3d ago

How does this stop illegal guns in the hands of criminals? This is a disaster. How does this stop someone mentally ill who reads the signage of the places that they don’t allow conceil carry from not coming back with bad intentions? No matter what, the criminal doesn’t care about these laws, infact they will carry out more crimes. This law is a HOT MESS

John Guarrera
4d ago

As if I’m going to walk in any restaurant, and advertise “ I’m carrying concealed gun” !!!!!

Wayne Forella
4d ago

New York laws we carry and conceal are unconstitutional. in fact the empty skirt so-called governor should go back to England. King George is waiting and she's a loyalist. Americans don't need her here

wskg.org

Protestors gather as Cayuga Nation police arrest 3 more Halftown critics

Protestors in the Cayuga Nation rallied after tribal police arrested three citizens on Saturday. It’s the latest clash between the tribe’s controversial leader, Clint Halftown and his longtime critics. All three detainees are related to the woman whose home was demolished last month on orders from Halftown. Several...
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police identify victim in city's 55th homicide from Labor Day

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the victim in the city's 55th homicide on Labor Day. Police responded to the Joseph Xpress convenience store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight, where they found a man shot in the upper body. Officers say the victim, 24-year-old Isaiah Fleming of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Labor day celebration recognizes unions in Monroe County

Rochester, N.Y. — A labor day celebration Monday, not just about having the day off but also the amount of unions right here in Monroe County. The rain did not stop the Labor Day parade or the people there honoring all the local workers and labor unions. A press...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
ROCHESTER, NY
Cameron Johnson
News 8 WROC

RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Traffic stop leads to felony drug and gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – State Police arrested a woman Friday during a traffic stop for felony drug and gun charges. Police say it happened on Woodford Street, on the city’s north side. 38-year old Lauren Stubbs, of Rochester, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, and for intent...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Smash and grab at liquor store on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say that on Monday morning a pickup truck backed through the front window of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street. Suspects stole items from the store and fled in the truck. The store posted photos of the truck on its social media pages. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Arrest made in North Street shooting from June

Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Street earlier this year. This comes after the man was previously arrested and released for allegedly shooting two women on Child Street in August. Over the weekend, 34-year-old Travis Collier was taken into custody...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman suing City of Rochester over miscarriage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A woman is suing the City of Rochester, Rochester police officers, Monroe County and sheriff’s deputies. She claims tear gas used during a protest back in September 2020 caused her miscarriage. According to paperwork filed Friday, Jesse Ames was at a protest on September...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Annual Labor Day parade takes place in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The annual Rochester Labor Day Parade took place Monday morning, to celebrate the hard work of millions of employees across the nation. This year's parade theme is "Organize and Rise," which commemorates the move to organize millions of new workers into unions. This year's parade started...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Sodus man charged with possessing and firing assault rifle

On Monday (8/29) at 11:37 a.m. State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a report of shots fired on South Geneva Road in Sodus. It was reported that James G. Wright, age 69, of 5965 South Geneva Road in Sodus had illegally purchased a 223 Assault Rifle in violation of New York Safe Act laws that had a detachable magazine and pistol grip.
SODUS, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing man from Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's office are looking for a missing man from Henrietta. Roman Fetsyak, 19, was last seen Monday morning around 1 a.m. in Henrietta. Police say Fetsyak is driving a fray 2013 Toyota Venza with a New York State registration number HRY1081. Police are...
HENRIETTA, NY

