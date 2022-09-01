Read full article on original website
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
GCWW: Use caution on Continental Drive in Sharonville after water main break
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works reported a water main break on Continental Drive in Sharonville, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. GCCW posted on their twitter page that a water main break was reported on the 1710 block...
Colerain High School senior dies in car crash; honored by students, staff
CINCINNATI — The Colerain community is mourning after a student was killed in a car crash last week. Colerain High School senior Tyler Carter, 17, was on his way to play in the Colerain v. Talawanda golf match last Monday when he crashed. According to a police report, the...
Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding, high water across Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A soggy Labor Day weekend brought high water and dangerous conditions across Greater Cincinnati. The Great Parks of Hamilton County warned visitors about road closures at Sharon Woods Park due to high water levels. According to Tim Zelek, chief of planning, four inches of rain poured down,...
Crews responding to structure fire in Mt. Auburn
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a structure fire on Monday evening. The fire is occurring at 2401 Reading Road at a four story boarding house. At this time there is no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
Police close ramp to Ronald Reagan Highway from I-71 following a crash
KENWOOD, Ohio — Hamilton County police officers have closed the ramp from northbound I-71 to Ronald Reagan Highway after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 8:56...
Three right lanes blocked due to accident on I-71 southbound
NORWOOD, Ohio — The three right lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 southbound after Norwood Lateral/SR 562/Exit8B due to an accident. Stop-and-go traffic goes back to Ridge Avenue South/Exit 8A. Delays can be expected. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
Police shut down section of Beechmont Avenue after a crash brings down utility wires
CINCINNATI — First responders have shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township after a vehicle hit a pole, bringing down utility wires. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that a vehicle struck a pole on the 6900 block of Beechmont Ave, Monday afternoon. Police are...
Crew responding to reports of a vehicle fire
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a vehicle fire in Cleves on Sunday night. The fire occurred at 8838 Coronet Court around 9:40 p.m.
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southeast Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County, Indiana Emergency Management, houses were washed away along East Brushy Fork Road near Manville, Indiana. An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from where her house swept away.
Monday weather outlook: Rounds of rain continue for Labor Day; Flood watch remains in effect
CINCINNATI — We're not finished with the rain yet, as more rounds of rain are expected off and on for Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams and rivers. We had flash flooding overnight, mainly in areas of western Butler County, but also high water in underpasses near Fairfield and Franklin.
Woman dead, multiple homes damaged after flash flooding ravaged Jefferson County, Indiana
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman is dead, and multiple homes were destroyed afterdevastating flash floods moved through Switzerland and Jefferson County in Indiana. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jefferson County experienced excessive rains that fell in a short period of time, resulting in a flash flood along Brushy Fork Creek.
Slow Moving Downpours
CINCINNATI — Heavy rain triggers flash flooding overnight. Off and on rain possible through the day.
Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
One lane blocked on I-75 in Roselawn due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just north of the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange. No delays have been reported at...
Thousands of travelers return to CVG after holiday travel
HEBRON, Ky. — Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year. especially on Friday and Monday. But, travelers returning home on the holiday said travel was a breeze. Sherry and Albert Weisbrot traveled to Washington, D.C. "We went to Washington, D.C. to visit family....
Butler County man says he was shot at after honking at driver in roundabout
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police in Fairfield Township are investigating a report of a road rage shooting. The victim, who asked only to be identified by his first name, Adam, said another driver fired three rounds and his car just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Bypass 4, just south of Hamilton-Mason Road.
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
Prosecutors file response opposing motion to seal conviction of Skylar Richardson
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing amotion from Skylar Richardson to have her felony conviction sealed. Richardson was convicted in 2019 of abusing the corps of her baby. The motion from the prosecution, filed on Sept. 1 through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, says "The...
