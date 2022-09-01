ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockland, OH

Crews responding to structure fire in Mt. Auburn

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a structure fire on Monday evening. The fire is occurring at 2401 Reading Road at a four story boarding house. At this time there is no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Three right lanes blocked due to accident on I-71 southbound

NORWOOD, Ohio — The three right lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 southbound after Norwood Lateral/SR 562/Exit8B due to an accident. Stop-and-go traffic goes back to Ridge Avenue South/Exit 8A. Delays can be expected. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
NORWOOD, OH
Monday weather outlook: Rounds of rain continue for Labor Day; Flood watch remains in effect

CINCINNATI — We're not finished with the rain yet, as more rounds of rain are expected off and on for Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams and rivers. We had flash flooding overnight, mainly in areas of western Butler County, but also high water in underpasses near Fairfield and Franklin.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Woman dead, multiple homes damaged after flash flooding ravaged Jefferson County, Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman is dead, and multiple homes were destroyed afterdevastating flash floods moved through Switzerland and Jefferson County in Indiana. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jefferson County experienced excessive rains that fell in a short period of time, resulting in a flash flood along Brushy Fork Creek.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
CINCINNATI, OH
One lane blocked on I-75 in Roselawn due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just north of the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange. No delays have been reported at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Thousands of travelers return to CVG after holiday travel

HEBRON, Ky. — Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year. especially on Friday and Monday. But, travelers returning home on the holiday said travel was a breeze. Sherry and Albert Weisbrot traveled to Washington, D.C. "We went to Washington, D.C. to visit family....
CINCINNATI, OH

