Charleston non-profit brings clean water to disaster areas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water Mission is responding to the 33 million people in Pakistan affected by devastating floods. The Charleston based Christian nonprofit is providing funding, water quality testing kits, three Living Water Treatment Systems, 300,000 water purification packets, and 1,350 hygiene kits to Pakistan after one-third of the country is underwater.
Pier at Naval Weapons Station damaged in boat crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. when a motor vessel crashed into the Wharf Bravo Pier, causing “significant damage” to the pier, Public Affairs Specialist Vincent Moreno said.
Tropical Storm Earl could reach hurricane strength, Danielle weakens
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Earl could reach hurricane strength by the end of the week. NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicated maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center said additional strengthening is possible later Monday with little change...
Citadel Mall looking for student to paint mural
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Citadel Mall is inviting high school senior student artists to submit their ideas for a mural with a scholarship as the prize. The mural will be displayed on a large wall in the Belk wing of the Mall, according to its website. One design will be...
McMaster set to visit Charleston Tuesday for ‘special announcement’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a “special announcement” on Tuesday. The governor is scheduled to visit the Wulbern-Koval Company, an office furniture and supply store, at 11 a.m. along with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and representatives of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
Crews locate unoccupied boat near James Island yacht club
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for a missing boater near James Island is set to resume Monday morning. An empty boat that officials say was recently occupied was found on James Island Sunday night. Multiple agencies responded near the James Island Yacht Club to reports of a boat...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher used a derogatory word to describe another teacher – and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise. Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School. She says...
Crews recover body near James Island yacht club
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night. The body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the area...
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a “serious” crash at an intersection in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue Sunday night. The department tweeted about the crash just before 10 p.m. They say traffic is being diverted.
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that an early-morning collision in Berkeley County has left one dead and another hospitalized Saturday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on SC 27 at Mudville Road, which is about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old woman who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Christina Washington of Elloree died at approximately 6:32 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Old Gilliard Road at Mudville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
Bicyclist killed in Saturday night Mount Pleasant crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 17 North near Carolina Park Boulevard. The crash kept northbound lanes of Highway 17 between Old Course Lane and...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an early-morning shooting on a busy street in downtown Charleston injured five, bystanders and witnesses share their stories. The shooting took place on King Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday morning as officers responded to gunshots. Brandon Michael Walter, King Street Bar Manager, said he saw...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday. Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor. Six people were initially thought to be shot but detectives determined that...
