CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers raves about Packers rookie Christian Watson: 'He's a different type of receiver than we've had'
There's always a rookie gem when it comes to fantasy football, particularly at receiver. Ja'Marr Chase, for example, thrilled the fantasy football owners who drafted him last year after he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens seems to be the popular choice among fantasy football players to possibly fall in Chase's footsteps, while others feel that fellow second-round pick Skyy Moore will find a quick rapport with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers by proven model that nailed Damien Harris' huge season
The saga of Jimmy Garoppolo has seemingly come to an end after the 49ers restructured his contract to make him the NFL's highest-paid backup. If Trey Lance struggles or gets hurt like he did last year, Jimmy G would be back under center. However, does that make Garoppolo someone worth spending one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks on? Garoppolo could be worth a stash in two-QB leagues since every year there are backups who climb the Fantasy football rankings. Davis Mills and Taylor Heinicke did so last year, and who can forget what Gardner Minshew did his rookie year? Garoppolo could even be among the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November
Penning (toe) has a chance to be return to practice by early November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being placed on injured reserve Thursday, there was some concern that Penning would miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, but the Saints received good news Monday. The offensive lineman could return in November, providing the team an extra boost down the stretch. It's hard to predict so far out in advance, but New Orleans has to be satisfied that 2022 isn't expected to be a complete loss for their first-rounder.
CBS Sports
Zonovan Knight: Waived by the Jets
The Jets waived Knight on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign. He impressed during training camp and rushed 15 times for 53 yards across three preseason contests. Knight initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been waived to make room for the Jets to re-sign veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Benny Snell: Buried on Week 1 depth chart
Snell is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Although Snell earned a spot on the 53-man roster over Anthony McFarland, undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren appears poised to begin the season as the team's top backup behind starting running back Najee Harris. Snell rushed just 36 times for 98 yards while securing two of four targets for 13 yards despite appearing in every game for the Steelers last season, and he's unlikely to have a significant fantasy role in 2022 as long as Harris remains healthy.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Chance to play Week 1
The Colts Leonard (back) progresses during practice this week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Leonard plans to practice Wednesday through Friday and will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. There's a chance he...
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Return getting close
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Thibodeaux (knee) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals, putting his status for Week 1 against the Titans up in the air. Thibodeaux's timetable for a return to game action was previously set at 3-to-4 weeks, and New York's first exhibition on September 11 marks exactly three weeks since the injury transpired. Expect to hear more regarding the 21-year-old's medical status throughout the week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team proceeds cautiously with their young pass rusher.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Good for Week 1
Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Taylor (back) is "good to go" for Week 1, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Taylor will be available as Daniel Jones' backup during Sunday's road season-opener against the Titans. The veteran suffered a back injury during the Giants' preseason contest against the Jets, but he's managed to avoid a long-term issue. It remains to be seen whether Taylor will practice in full Wednesday, but in any case he appears on track for Sunday.
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Removed from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Fernandez for assignment Monday. Fernandez will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Jack Flaherty (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Nationals. Prior to being optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 2, Fernandez appeared in 13 games out of the St. Louis bullpen this season, logging a 2.93 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 15.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
CBS Sports
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Activated ahead of start
The Cardinals reinstated Flaherty (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Nationals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. He'll be making his fourth start of the season with the big club and his first since June 26 after being shut down for just over two months following a setback with his right shoulder. After building up to 6.2 innings over the course of five rehab starts between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, Flaherty looks like he'll be ready to handle a normal starter's workload as he steps back into St. Louis' rotation. Though Flaherty has been a major disappointment for those who invested in him on draft day, he still has a chance to salvage something this season and should be a strong fantasy option in nearly every league. He lines up for two starts this week against two sub-.500 teams, as he's expected to make his next turn this weekend in Pittsburgh.
