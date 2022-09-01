ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta Police Department investigating armed robbery at a restaurant

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
The Valdosta Police Department announced Thursday that it is investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant.

On Wednesday at midnight, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a Waffle House located on the 1300 block of North St. Augustine Road after a call to emergency dispatch about a robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses stated a subject entered the restaurant with a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

The report notes that no one was injured, while detectives and crime scene technicians went to the scene to investigate and process the location for evidence.

The Valdosta Police Department requests anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Valdosta Police Department by calling 229-242-2606.

Angelicsmile
4d ago

information??? How about a picture of this theif ..Valdosta is small...somebody know him unless hes passing through

? No Justice No Freedom
4d ago

Shouldn't be leaving alive robbing places in a dam state that is supposed to be Constitutional Carry. Firearms were created in the 3rd Century. Get one already, no dam excuse why ppl are still victims cause they to stupid to think others or cops will rescue them. U R ur own first responder, if not protect urself, no 😢 crying when treated like a ba!

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

