It’s not the type of thing you’re likely to hear directly from Josh Heupel and those in his program — it’s not how they roll, so to speak — but Tennessee’s hope heading into last week’s opener against Ball State was to keep things simple, get a lot of players a lot of reps and keep guys healthy and confident heading into a tough Week Two tussle at Pitt.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO