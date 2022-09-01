The Rays recalled Patino from Triple-A Durham in advance of his scheduled start Monday against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino will begin his fourth stint of the season in the big leagues, having previously made four starts for Tampa Bay while accruing a 3.95 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB across 13.2 innings. Since returning to Triple-A following an Aug. 18 spot start, Patino has covered four and 5.2 innings in his starts for Durham, so the right-hander should be able to offer the Rays a decent amount of length during Monday's outing. With staff ace Shane McClanahan (shoulder) not eligible to return from the IL until mid-September, Patino could get a second turn through the rotation this weekend against the Yankees, though it may be contingent on him pitching well against Boston.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO