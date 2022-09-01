ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Nicks’ Mother Told Her in 6th Grade ‘You Will Never Be Dependent Upon a Man’ and the Message Stuck

By Julia Dzurillay
 4 days ago

Stevie Nicks is a chart-topping artist and a former Fleetwood Mac member. Even if this artist’s relationship with Lindsey Buckingham was in the public eye, one lesson about relationships stuck with Nicks from her childhood. Here’s what the “Edge of Seventeen” artist said about her mother’s boy advice.

Stevie Nicks performed songs like ‘Go Your Own Way’ in Fleetwood Mac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YseL4_0heizIRn00
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | Josh Brasted/WireImage via Getty Images

Some know this artist as the “White Witch,” releasing songs like “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” She appeared in American Horror Story as herself and collaborated with Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus , and other musicians.

Before her career as a solo artist, Nicks earned recognition for her role with Fleetwood Mac. There, she performed alongside her friend turned lover turned enemy turned rival — Lindsey Buckingham.

The band released songs “Go Your Own Way,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” and “Rhiannon.” They earned a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Rumours, with this group officially disbanding in 1973.

Stevie Nicks’ mother told this artist to ‘never be dependent upon a man’

Before becoming a music icon, Stevie Nicks spent her childhood moving from Phoenix, Arizona, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, with her family. As a result, Nicks often made new friends wherever she traveled.

“I wore a black top hat,” the artist said during an interview with Time Out New York in 2001, “and a black vest, a black skirt, a white blouse, black tights, and black tap shoes with little heels. I had a definite knowledge of how I should look, even then.”

Even if she was more concerned about keeping her friends, Nicks’ mother reiterated the importance of independence. The lesson stuck, with Nicks remembering the advice decades later.

“You will go to school, and you will be independent, and you will never be dependent upon a man,” Nicks’ mother told her, according to “Music Spotlight”s Collector’s edition, the Stevie Nicks Tribute . The same source reports that music was one constant aspect of Nicks’ life.

Stevie Nicks dated the Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham

Most of Nicks’ relationships occurred in the public eye, including her romantic experience with Lindsey Buckingham. The two broke up in 1976, with some songs detailing their relationship.

“I mean, I broke up with Lindsey in 1976. We’d only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks said during an interview with The New Yorker .

“So we just put our relationship kind of back together because I was smart enough to know that, if we had broken up the second month of being in Fleetwood Mac,” she continued, “it would have blown the whole thing.”

Music by Fleetwood Mac is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Comments / 21

jack davis
2d ago

I taught my daughter to be independent because as a mechanic I saw women being taken advantage of just a woman was a mechanic. this can be applied lot jobs plumbing, electrical, computer, etc. life skills

Reply(1)
14
Yagottabkidding
2d ago

OOOOKKKK, So....Stevie's an independent woman. No mystery there. But, there ARE men, too....who have been JUST as indifferent toward reliance upon women. And, we're talking straight men, too. It's NOT absolutely necessary to be reliant upon the "wonders of the Whirling Dervish"... Stevie Nicks. She doesn't move EVERY guy's dipstick.

Reply
6
Ktye
1d ago

It's smart not to have to depend on a man, but also very nice when you can. Women who have found hard working, faithful husbands are lucky to have that world, but if they don't, it's nice to be able to make it without depending on someone else.

Reply
3
Comments / 0

