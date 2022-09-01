Bob Dylan adds three new dates to sell-out UK tour

Bob Dylan performing on stage in France. The new UK dates, part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, were added by ‘popular demand’.

Bob Dylan has added three new shows to the end of his sell-out UK tour, his first in more than five years, due to “popular demand”.

The US folk and rock legend has added concerts in Manchester, Oxford and Bournemouth and will now play 12 dates in October and November.

The shows are part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, which began in December 2021 in Milwaukee.

All the shows are “non-phone events” with the audience required to put their phone in a Yondr bag, a pouch that locks when you close it, for the duration of the performance. People unlock their pouch by scanning it as they exit the gig.

Dylan, synonymous with songs including Like a Rolling Stone and Blown’ in the Wind, will play four nights at the London Palladium before visiting Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham for arena shows as well as two nights in Glasgow.

The 81-year-old will also be performing at Manchester Apollo, Oxford New Theatre and closing at Bournemouth BIC.

The concerts will take place between 19 October and 5 November. Tickets for the new shows are going on sale on Monday.

Dylan, who last toured the UK in 2017, has already played 74 US dates as part of the tour in support of his UK number one 39th studio album.

The musician, who has won numerous awards during a 60-year career, has to date sold more than 125m records globally. He won a best original song Oscar in 2001 for Things Have Changed, which he wrote for the film Wonder Boys.

The Minnesota-born musician was the first songwriter to receive the Nobel prize for literature in 2016, with the Swedish academy crediting him with “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.