ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bob Dylan adds three new dates to sell-out UK tour

By Nadeem Badshah
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JzlH_0heizGgL00
Bob Dylan performing on stage in France. The new UK dates, part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, were added by ‘popular demand’.

Bob Dylan has added three new shows to the end of his sell-out UK tour, his first in more than five years, due to “popular demand”.

The US folk and rock legend has added concerts in Manchester, Oxford and Bournemouth and will now play 12 dates in October and November.

The shows are part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, which began in December 2021 in Milwaukee.

All the shows are “non-phone events” with the audience required to put their phone in a Yondr bag, a pouch that locks when you close it, for the duration of the performance. People unlock their pouch by scanning it as they exit the gig.

Dylan, synonymous with songs including Like a Rolling Stone and Blown’ in the Wind, will play four nights at the London Palladium before visiting Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham for arena shows as well as two nights in Glasgow.

The 81-year-old will also be performing at Manchester Apollo, Oxford New Theatre and closing at Bournemouth BIC.

The concerts will take place between 19 October and 5 November. Tickets for the new shows are going on sale on Monday.

Dylan, who last toured the UK in 2017, has already played 74 US dates as part of the tour in support of his UK number one 39th studio album.

The musician, who has won numerous awards during a 60-year career, has to date sold more than 125m records globally. He won a best original song Oscar in 2001 for Things Have Changed, which he wrote for the film Wonder Boys.

The Minnesota-born musician was the first songwriter to receive the Nobel prize for literature in 2016, with the Swedish academy crediting him with “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

German businessman onboard private jet that crashed into Baltic

A prominent German businessman was onboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying halfway across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers’ calls, his company, Quick Air, has said. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain on Sunday afternoon,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Uk#Wonder Boys#Glasgow#Bournemouth#Yondr#The London Palladium#Oxford New Theatre
The Guardian

Pauline Stroud obituary

My friend Pauline Stroud, who has died of cancer aged 92, started her acting career with a starring role in the film Lady Godiva Rides Again in 1951. Pauline played Marjorie Clark, who, having taken the role of Godiva in a local town parade, is persuaded to take part in the Miss Fascination Soap beauty contest. Other contestants were played by Joan Collins, Jean Marsh and Diana Dors, and the film also featured Stanley Holloway, George Cole and Sid James.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

My husband has had a stroke, but I hate feeling like his carer

The question My husband had a mild stroke several months ago. He’s a 60-something scientist and used to solving everything with his mind, but he has had to work hard physically to recover his walking. He’s gone from a wheelchair in hospital to a walker at home and is now using a cane. But he’s getting frustrated at his slow progress as he wants to think his way out of this and not exercise his way back to health.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Julian Lennon: ‘A very famous tennis player once said to me: “You’ll never amount to anything”’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 59, was the inspiration for the Beatles song Hey Jude, which was written after his parents, John and Cynthia Lennon, separated. In 1984 Lennon made his own debut as a singer-songwriter with the album Valotte, and in 1985 he was nominated for the best new artist Grammy award. He releases his seventh album, Jude, on 9 September. His children’s books include the Touch the Earth trilogy, and last year he received a World Literacy award. He lives in Monaco.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

431K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy