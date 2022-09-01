ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano, Trump-backed Republican running for Pennsylvania governor, sues January 6 committee

By Charles R. Davis,Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Bnhj_0heiz4As00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUaqy_0heiz4As00
Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

Marc Levy, File/Associated Press

  • Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the January 6 committee.
  • Mastriano was the Trump legal team's "point person" for a 2020 fake elector scheme.
  • The GOP candidate for governor also chartered buses to bring people to Washington on January 6.

Pennsylvania Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the congressional committee that is investigating his role in the January 6 insurrection and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his attorney told Insider.

The existence of the lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court , was first reported by Politico.

Timothy Parlatore, a criminal defense attorney who is representing Mastriano, told Insider he filed the lawsuit because he does not believe the January 6 committee, as constituted, has the legal right to compel witnesses to appear without what his legal complaint refers to as a "properly appointed" Republican member signing off.

The complaint names Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both Republicans who sit on the committee, as only "nominally members of the Republican party" and claims the two "follow ideologies that are inconsistent with their own party, instead choosing to pursue the priorities of the Democratic Caucus." Thus, the complaint argues, there is no ranking minority member on the committee.

The complaint lists all the members of the committee as defendants, in addition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who rejected two of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's proposed committee members .

Neither a spokesperson for Pelosi nor the committee responded to Insider's request for comment.

A state senator who is running for governor, Mastriano was the Trump legal team's " point person " for a scheme to appoint fake electors to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. He has pushed false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and chartered buses to bring protesters to Washington on January 6.

Mastriano has turned over documents to the January 6 committee and in August sat down for a voluntary interview with the panel. But that interview was cut short after he insisted on recording the session, citing a fear that his comments could be taken out of context. The committee then moved to compel him to appear for a deposition.

Parlatore insisted his client is still willing to speak with the committee but only if he can keep a record of the testimony.

Mastriano could simply refuse to answer questions, citing his right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution. But Parlatore, who has also represented former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik before the committee, said that is not an option for him amid a general election campaign.

"They would love nothing more than for him to plead the fifth because then they would use it as propaganda," Parlatore said. "Senator Mastriano did nothing wrong. He has no reason to plead the fifth."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 16

Lynn
3d ago

Guilty! What a blubbering idiot. So many criminals against our country. Sad that all these rats took over our White House. I love how all these people would risk their own lives for that clown. 🤦‍♀️

Reply
27
Patricia Morris
3d ago

So stupid! you are guilty! there is no way out with your fake electors. prison for you, who cares if you o. the ballot. you are a loser.

Reply
17
Juice26us us
4d ago

His lawyer is like, "pay me and I'll file whatever you want". I sue because Mickey Mouse isn't on the committee.

Reply(1)
25
Related
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Marc Levy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Bernard Kerik
Person
Liz Cheney
Business Insider

A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators

A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Signing Off#Criminal Defense Attorney#File Associated Press#Gop#The Republican Party#The Democratic Caucus#Committe
The Independent

Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

599K+
Followers
39K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy