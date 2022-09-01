ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Beaches, nearby businesses impacted by lousy Labor Day weather

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — It was an unusually quiet Labor Day at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett on Monday. Heavy winds and rain in Narragansett kept most people away from summer's last official beach day. "It's unbelievable - the beach has been packed all year long but today, I...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Department of Transportation says all major roadways open

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said all of the state's major roadways were open Monday evening after heavy rain caused flooding of highways and side streets around the Providence area. "RIDOT crews will work throughout the night to address any issues that may arise,"...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Building collapses in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A building collapsed in Providence Monday as heavy rain poured down and caused flash flooding that closed highways and streets. The building at 215 Peace St. was in the process of being constructed for a soon-to-be strip mall plaza, according to Jerry Batista, owner and developer of the building.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Business
City
Newport, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Fire displaces 10 from multifamily home in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire Monday in a multifamily home in Providence forced 10 people to find other places to stay. The deputy assistant chief said the fire started on the first floor of the Knight Street building before making its way to the second floor. No one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Brockton to spray city following West Nile Virus discovery

(WJAR) — A mosquito-killing aerosol will be sprayed all over the City of Brockton after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus. Brockton leaders said the positive result came in from a mosquito trap in the Campello section of the city on Friday. The Plymouth County Mosquito Control...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into T-Mobile storefront in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car drove into a North Providence business on Saturday night, just months after a similar incident at another storefront in the same plaza. Police responded to the T-Mobile store on the corner of Mineral Spring and Douglas Avenues where they said a driver hit the gas instead of the break when trying to park.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Flags New England#Business Industry#Linus Business#Southern New England#Bike Newport#Storm Team 10#Jamestown Newport Ferry
Turnto10.com

Two cars damaged in crash on Pavilion Avenue in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded overnight to Pavilion Street for a crash involving two vehicles. An NBC 10 News crew observed two vehicles on the scene with visible damage. The vehicles were towed from...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Swansea crash

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Swansea on Sunday night. Swansea police and fire departments responded to a report of a pedestrian hit at about 7:50 p.m. on Route 6 at Route 195. Officials said he was treated...
SWANSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Turnto10.com

Family displaced, two injured in Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An Attleboro family of six was displaced, and two family members were injured after a fire on Sunday afternoon. Video from neighbors shows flames taking over the top floor a Thomas Avenue home. "I was hearing a lot of sirens," a neighbor, Xavier Salinas, told...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Group rallies to keep Morley Field from being sold to developer

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of protestors held signs at Morley Field in Pawtucket on Saturday, asking the city to reconsider selling the park to a developer. The same developer also bought the Microfibres site next door. Residents against the idea say the neighborhood needs a park. “This...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest

A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Person injured in fiery rollover crash on Warwick highway

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — One person was hurt in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. A car caught fire after a crash at about 3 a.m. on Interstate 95 near the Route 113 overpass, police said. Police said one person was injured but is expected to...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Car break-ins, larcenies on the rise in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Car break-ins have been on the rise in the Garden City area of Cranston, police said on Sunday. The department said there have been 18 reported car break-ins and larcenies near the mall since August 20. Police believe the break-ins are occurring overnight in the...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Teenager shot in Providence, in serious condition

Police are investigating after a 17-year old was shot Saturday night. Police responded to Salmon Street around 10:40 p.m. in Providence after reports of a shooting. An NBC 10 news crew was on the scene as police were collecting evidence and placing markers. Police say the teenager is in serious...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy