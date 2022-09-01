Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
Beaches, nearby businesses impacted by lousy Labor Day weather
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — It was an unusually quiet Labor Day at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett on Monday. Heavy winds and rain in Narragansett kept most people away from summer's last official beach day. "It's unbelievable - the beach has been packed all year long but today, I...
Turnto10.com
Fall River, New Bedford residents must vote on South Coast rail before service begins
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The South Coast rail line that will connect Fall River and New Bedford to the city of Boston is right on schedule. But there's one more thing that voters in both cities will have to approve before the project can move forward. Construction of...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Department of Transportation says all major roadways open
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said all of the state's major roadways were open Monday evening after heavy rain caused flooding of highways and side streets around the Providence area. "RIDOT crews will work throughout the night to address any issues that may arise,"...
Turnto10.com
Building collapses in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A building collapsed in Providence Monday as heavy rain poured down and caused flash flooding that closed highways and streets. The building at 215 Peace St. was in the process of being constructed for a soon-to-be strip mall plaza, according to Jerry Batista, owner and developer of the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Fire displaces 10 from multifamily home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire Monday in a multifamily home in Providence forced 10 people to find other places to stay. The deputy assistant chief said the fire started on the first floor of the Knight Street building before making its way to the second floor. No one...
Turnto10.com
Brockton to spray city following West Nile Virus discovery
(WJAR) — A mosquito-killing aerosol will be sprayed all over the City of Brockton after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus. Brockton leaders said the positive result came in from a mosquito trap in the Campello section of the city on Friday. The Plymouth County Mosquito Control...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into T-Mobile storefront in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car drove into a North Providence business on Saturday night, just months after a similar incident at another storefront in the same plaza. Police responded to the T-Mobile store on the corner of Mineral Spring and Douglas Avenues where they said a driver hit the gas instead of the break when trying to park.
Turnto10.com
Salisbury Farm celebrates 25 years with corn maze dedication, ALS fundraiser
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Salisbury Farm celebrated 25 years on Saturday and took the opportunity to honor a family friend. The corn maze was dedicated to Rae-Anne Laprade, who battles a form of bulbar palsy ALS. "We're here today to raise awareness to the disease and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Thousands of students move in to University of Rhode Island this weekend
(WJAR) — Saturday was move-in day for upperclass students at the University of Rhode Island. More than three thousand freshman moved into their dorms on Thursday and Friday. URI saw a record-high number of applications this year, and the college says student enrollment is strong for the academic calendar.
Turnto10.com
Two cars damaged in crash on Pavilion Avenue in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded overnight to Pavilion Street for a crash involving two vehicles. An NBC 10 News crew observed two vehicles on the scene with visible damage. The vehicles were towed from...
Turnto10.com
Former Somerset woman dies after trying to save boy in Arkansas rain storm
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman originally from Somerset has died after trying to save a boy who drowned after getting sucked into a storm drain in a heavy rain storm in Arkansas on Monday, Aug. 29. Tanya Hinton and her family only moved to Bentonville, Arkansas a year...
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Swansea crash
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Swansea on Sunday night. Swansea police and fire departments responded to a report of a pedestrian hit at about 7:50 p.m. on Route 6 at Route 195. Officials said he was treated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Family displaced, two injured in Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An Attleboro family of six was displaced, and two family members were injured after a fire on Sunday afternoon. Video from neighbors shows flames taking over the top floor a Thomas Avenue home. "I was hearing a lot of sirens," a neighbor, Xavier Salinas, told...
Turnto10.com
Group rallies to keep Morley Field from being sold to developer
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of protestors held signs at Morley Field in Pawtucket on Saturday, asking the city to reconsider selling the park to a developer. The same developer also bought the Microfibres site next door. Residents against the idea say the neighborhood needs a park. “This...
Turnto10.com
Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest
A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
Turnto10.com
Person injured in fiery rollover crash on Warwick highway
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — One person was hurt in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. A car caught fire after a crash at about 3 a.m. on Interstate 95 near the Route 113 overpass, police said. Police said one person was injured but is expected to...
Turnto10.com
Police: Car break-ins, larcenies on the rise in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Car break-ins have been on the rise in the Garden City area of Cranston, police said on Sunday. The department said there have been 18 reported car break-ins and larcenies near the mall since August 20. Police believe the break-ins are occurring overnight in the...
Turnto10.com
Police: Teenager shot in Providence, in serious condition
Police are investigating after a 17-year old was shot Saturday night. Police responded to Salmon Street around 10:40 p.m. in Providence after reports of a shooting. An NBC 10 news crew was on the scene as police were collecting evidence and placing markers. Police say the teenager is in serious...
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
Comments / 0