Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
mynews13.com
Crowds back on Daytona Beach for holiday weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's one of the biggest weekends for beach-goers, and crowds in Daytona Beach seem to be back at pre-pandemic levels. Some people arrived for the day just after sunrise, like local Debbie Willer. "We came bright and early to get our spots, because it's going...
click orlando
Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County
ORLANDO, Fla. – That’s one way to show Florida pride. A Floridian on the road this weekend captured what appeared to be a real alligator tied to the rear bumper of a vehicle. The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen...
mynews13.com
Rising temperatures threaten outdoor workers
As temperatures in Central Florida trend upward and the number of extremely hot days per year also increase, one group will be particularly affected: outdoor workers. This summer was the second hottest in Orlando’s recorded history, according to Spectrum News 13 weather experts. Instances of heat-related illness rose in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
mynews13.com
Orange County retired firefighter walks thousands of miles to honor lost lives
SANFORD, Fla.-- Tom “Bull” Hill has walked thousands of miles to raise awareness to the plights firefighters across the nation face. Since then, he’s become a face for change while fighting his own battles along the way. What You Need To Know. Tom “Bull” Hill began walking...
Winter Haven Man Killed In I-4 Crash Overnight
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Winter Haven man was killed in a crash that happened around 12:15 am Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say two vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-4approaching County Line Road, in the center, and inside lanes respectively. The
Winter Haven man flips car on I-4, dies after being ejected
A Winter Haven man died in a crash on I-4 in Plant City on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
wfla.com
Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
mynews13.com
U.S. union support reaches a nearly 60-year high
ORLANDO, Fla. --- Support for workers’ unions is now at a nearly 60-year high, according to a recent Gallup poll showing 71 percent of Americans approve of the cause. Union approval hasn’t been that high since 1965. What You Need To Know. Support for workers’ unions is now...
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted
Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral Tonight
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Sunday, September 4 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 10:09 p.m. ET. The mission will carry more Starlink satellites to space. Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by...
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
fox35orlando.com
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
Inside the Magic
Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort
A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
WESH
18-year-old accused of killing his father in Deltona, hiding body in Orange County
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused in a chaotic chase and shootout through Lake County this summer is facing new charges. Investigators in Volusia County just issued a warrant for second-degree murder against Jonny Santiago. The teenager is accused of killing his dad at his Deltona house and...
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Comments / 0