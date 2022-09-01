ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Gabriel, LA

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman bound to a wheelchair is calling on city leaders to fix the sidewalks, and make them more handicap friendly. On a daily basis, Elizabeth Nealy is hard at work on various projects, but sometimes she needs a break. Taking a stroll outside, does the trick. “Well every street has its issues, but I am not able to get around the block without getting in the street because the sidewalks are so impassable,” explains Nealy, who is also Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
Campaign against distracted driving in school zones begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, Destination Zero Deaths, and Baton Rouge area law enforcement are teaming up to combat distracted driving in school zones. A campaign for the cause begins on Labor Day and runs through the week. The campaign will bring special patrols from...
Louisiana to offer updated COVID-19 booster in coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available to the public in the coming days. The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed the use of the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also granted emergency use authorization for the updated shots.
La. donating 300 trailers to Kentucky flood survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is sending help to flood survivors in Kentucky. According to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, 300 trailers will be donated to Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. GOHSEP made the announcement in a post on Facebook Thursday, Sept....
Umbrellas for back to work and school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another rainy weather pattern is on the horizon. Tuesday will be another dreary but mainly dry weather day. Showers and t-storms to close out the week will be tied to a developing area of low pressure which is forecast to stall over top of Louisiana through Saturday. This will lead to likely rain chances Wednesday - Saturday.
Gov. Beshear, Gov. Edwards: Travel Trailers Acquired to Aid Hurricane Ida Survivors Now Providing Shelter for Eastern Kentucky Flood Survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAFB)- Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an agreement where the state of Louisiana will donate up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Starting this week, the commonwealth is moving the first trailers...
