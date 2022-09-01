Scholars have long disputed at what point in history humans domesticated the horse. One theory holds that these majestic animals were first bred and trained for use as transportation in Eurasia around 2200 B.C. Although technology has largely sidelined the use of several species of Equus ferus caballus as beasts of burden, in recent years, psychologists have learned that horses have a remarkable ability to connect with humans on an emotional level. One Carmel Valley therapist, Jennifer Fenton, LMFT, recognized that facility and founded the Equine Healing Collaborative (EHC), a nonprofit organization that connects clients with therapists and equines, forming symbiotic relationships that benefit both human and horse.

