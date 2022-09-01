Read full article on original website
COMMENTARY: Legacy of Cesar and Helen Chavez in SBC
This commentary was contributed by the resident Mickie Luna. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
A look back at history: The 1930 Watsonville race riots
Dioscoro Recio Sr. in Watsonville, 1929. (Photo cropped for article.) Photo courtesy Dioscoro Recio Jr. Filipino farm worker Fermin Tobera was slain by a bullet fired from a group of 500 white locals on Jan. 23, 1930 seeking to throw out Filipino farm hands. The crowd was accusing the workers of taking away their jobs and their women.
Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy updating housing policy
Gilroy’s unbalanced housing stock that favors people with higher incomes was a topic of discussion during a meeting Aug. 29. The joint meeting between the Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission dove into the city’s Housing Element, which is currently being updated per state law. The policy, covering the years 2023-31, addresses the city’s goals and programs to produce and preserve its housing.
Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Canyon
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said they are holding multiple fires that began on Crazy Horse Canyon Road near San Juan Canyon Monday. The so-called Crazy Fire is holding at three to four acres and is 80% contained. CAL FIRE said they are releasing all aircraft assigned to this incident. This is a developing story. The post Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Canyon appeared first on KION546.
New lavender farm and wellness brand opens in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Lavender Creek Co., a lavender farm and wellness brand that enhances everyday life with lavender’s healthful properties, has launched its first products on Amazon and has more than 4,000 young lavender plants blooming on Carmel Valley Road in the Arroyo Seco area of Greenfield. The co-founders,...
Hollister High’s stadium food concession to change operator
This season, visitors at Baler home football games will be in for a new experience as culinary arts instructor Mike Fisher and his Hollister High cooking class students take over the operation of the Baler Barn, the school’s football field concession stand. “The culinary program has formed a new...
Hollister’s Ladd Lane squiggly lines get low marks from area residents
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. News consumers may already know about the “wonky” Ladd Lane by the media attention it received after the recent go-kart racing event put on by the city of Hollister on July 30. Despite the enthusiasm expressed by Mayor Ignacio Velasquez, residents who live on or near Ladd Lane are leaning on the side of changing the road back to the original design.
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
Mexican fentanyl smuggler sentenced to 7 years in prison in Monterey County death
MONTEREY -- A former employee of a Mexican pharmacy who smuggled 100s of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills into Monterey County, leading to at least one death has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.Francisco Javier Schraidt Rodriguez, 63, had pleaded guilty to distribution and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam in April.At the time of Rodriguez's 2020 indictment, then U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson raised the alarm about the pipeline of deadly fentanyl pouring into Monterey County."Fake Oxycodone pills are flooding Monterey County," said U.S. Attorney Anderson. "These fake pills are laced with fentanyl. The drug dealers who...
Healing With Horses in Carmel Valley
Scholars have long disputed at what point in history humans domesticated the horse. One theory holds that these majestic animals were first bred and trained for use as transportation in Eurasia around 2200 B.C. Although technology has largely sidelined the use of several species of Equus ferus caballus as beasts of burden, in recent years, psychologists have learned that horses have a remarkable ability to connect with humans on an emotional level. One Carmel Valley therapist, Jennifer Fenton, LMFT, recognized that facility and founded the Equine Healing Collaborative (EHC), a nonprofit organization that connects clients with therapists and equines, forming symbiotic relationships that benefit both human and horse.
Student activism nets new dress code
WATSONVILLE—In the coming weeks, students at Watsonville High School—along with school administrators, teachers and parents—will join forces to hammer out a new dress code, a set of policies all parties hope will promote campus safety and encourage a modicum of decorum while still allowing students to express themselves through fashion.
Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week
SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
Man arrested for drug possession and sales, including to minors
APTOS—A man was arrested Thursday in the Safeway parking lot in Aptos after he allegedly provided illegal drugs to a minor. When Special Enforcement Detectives with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office contacted Benjamin Reynolds, he was in possession of numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale. Detectives say he also had 54 counterfeit pills he originally thought were Adderall, but later said were fentanyl based on the effects when he took it.
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 31, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:21 a.m. Matter of Record on Canal St. 12:00 p.m. CPS Referral on N Russ St. 1:55 p.m. Vehicle abatement on Lon Sing Av. 3:00 p.m. Indecent exposure on Canal St. 5:31 p.m. Lewd or lascivious act with a child under...
Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk man
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A missing at-risk man went missing Sunday, and Salina Police are searching for him. Savas Reyes, 36, suffers from learning disabilities, according to police. He currently has long curly hair and a full beard. Anyone who spots Reyes is asked to call Salinas Police at 831-758-7321. The post Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk man appeared first on KION546.
Toxic algae found on south shore of lake San Antonio
(BCN) — Monterey County officials have posted danger signs at beaches on the south shore of Lake San Antonio after tests of the water found toxic blue-green algae. Samples collected last week by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board at two locations in anticipation of the upcoming Labor Day weekend found cyanotoxins, which […]
CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge”
The California Highway Patrol has the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp shut down at Crazy Horse Canyon Road because of a "person on a ledge." The post CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge” appeared first on KION546.
Multi-vehicle crash sparks 9 acre grass fire in San Benito County
PAICINES, Calif. — Crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that was sparked by a multi-vehicle crash in the Paicines area, Cal Fire said. The fire burned nine acres, officials told Action News. Video above: Raw video of fire. It started around 5:30 p.m. after multiple vehicles...
