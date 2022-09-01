Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates
Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago
Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Is Abomination stronger than Hulk?
*Warning: This article contains some mild spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law*. Abomination has long been a significant threat in the Marvel multiverse. With a power derived from gamma-radiation, the Hulk’s super-strong adversary shares the natural green appearance of his nemesis, but he also carries scales and spine fins. Physically, he towers over Marvel’s more famous gamma-infused creation. Does that mean Abomination is stronger than the Hulk? Is the reformed bad guy stronger than the reformed might-have-been bad guy?
Marvel fan suggests why Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ missed the mark
Thor: Love and Thunder is on the cusp of wrapping up its theatrical run, with the penultimate MCU Phase Four film set to make way for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this fall. Alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it, Love and Thunder didn’t quite reach the...
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ star reveals he was almost cast as Captain America
It’s wild to think of how different the MCU could’ve turned out if those original stars of the franchise were cast differently. Everyone knows that Tom Cruise was the first choice for Iron Man over Robert Downey Jr., and John Kransinski was famously in the running for Captain America long before he cameoed as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, another familiar face has revealed how he likewise came close to landing the coveted role of Marvel’s Sentinel of Liberty.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
‘The Mandalorian’ star teases Gideon’s big plans for the Empire in season 3
Thanks to the handy assistance of one Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin and his friends finally succeeded in putting Moff Gideon behind bars in The Mandalorian season two finale, seemingly bringing his reign of terror to an end. I say seemingly, as I’m pretty sure not a single Star Wars fan out there truly believes that we’ve seen the last of the ubervillain on the hit Disney Plus show. Sure enough, Giancarlo Esposito is teasing that Gideon is far from done with his plans to rebuild the Empire.
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
An underrated action-thriller that spawned a hit streaming series is shooting up the charts
Lately, it’s not uncommon to see the series Hanna suggested for you to stream (especially if you have an Amazon Fire Stick like me). If you’ve dug into the three-season series, which concluded last year, you might dig a little further and come to the realization that the show is based on a movie of the same name.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans have found a huge CGI error in the latest episode
Coffee Cup Gate was but a minor hurdle in the storm of controversy that swept across the final season of Game of Thrones, but the gaffe nevertheless left a lasting impression on veterans and casual audiences alike. So much so, in fact, that everyone has their gaze fixed on House of the Dragon in case a bottle of Aquafina, a shredded Coke label, or any other modern-day prop pops up at any moment.
What does review bombing mean for the future of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?’
Unfortunately, “review bombing,” in which a group of users flood the audience review sections with negative feedback to manipulate the perception of their target, has become a common problem. The latest target of this trend is Amazon Prime’s original Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, which suffered such an onslaught of bad reviews that it turned off user comments this week.
‘Spider-Man’ fans share the opinions that will get them sent to The Raft
While Spider-Man is the most recognized character in Marvel’s superhero lineup, people still have hot takes that could have their faces printed on the Daily Bugle. But regardless, fans were brave enough to share them anyways, which either got fans in support or divided. Over on r/Spiderman, Reddit user...
Here’s 9 actresses who can play Storm in the MCU
Rumors of the X-Men making their way to the MCU have been circulating for a while now. The fans have expectedly begun to cast their favorite stars in the many roles that make up the famous mutant team. Specifically, there is growing anticipation as to who will don the white locs of the iconic mutant heroine, Storm.
‘Game of Thrones’ fans rejoice after ‘House of the Dragon’ recreates an iconic meme
It’s been just over two weeks since HBO Max’s long awaited prequel, House of the Dragon, first soared into streaming queues, laying the scaly smackdown on the service’s viewership records and snatching up a second season renewal shortly after. Set 200 years before the events of Game...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Matthew Fox reveals why he came out of jungles of retirement for new series
Actor Matthew Fox went quiet for a number of years after Lost and other film projects he had on the docket ended. He wandered into the unknown frontier of retirement from acting, but now he is back with Last Light. The 56-year-old is featured in an article from The Hollywood...
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts
A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
10 memes that perfectly capture ‘House of the Dragon’ episode three
Warning: this article contains spoilers for episode three of House of the Dragon. Fans have been given yet another new installment of House of the Dragon and as we venture further into the season things only look to be getting more intense. As is accustomed, fans have taken to social...
Marvel fandom infighting begins as ‘Loki’ fails to win a single Emmy
After WandaVision‘s strong showing at last year’s Emmys, Marvel fans paid special attention to this weekend’s Creative Emmy Awards ceremony. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as big as a success for the next wave of MCU TV series as it was for WV last year. While Moon Knight managed to come away with a win, neither What If…? or, more surprisingly, Loki managed to pick up a gong for themselves.
