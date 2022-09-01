ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bounce Back: Some year-end numbers up, others down in CMS district

By Will Lewis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRhKS_0heivaZH00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students returned to classrooms across the CMS district as we emerged from the pandemic in 2021-22, but the year-end numbers show good and bad.

“Across the country, we have a dramatic challenge before us,” said CMS chief equity officer, Dr. Frank Barnes. “Not just in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, but in any rural, suburban, urban school district.”

First day of CMS classes begins with 390 teacher vacancies

Some of the numbers have improved from the previous year, like reading proficiency for grades 3-8. The district is seeing a slight increase from 44% to 45.7%, but the number is still lower than at the start of the pandemic when reading proficiency was at 54.4%.

Barnes says people need to understand that some students were well below proficiency standards during the pandemic.

“What these data show is that the recovery has begun, the bounce back is taking place,” said Barnes. “We want to keep up that momentum this school year.”

Parent tried to bring gun into high school open house in Matthews, CMS says

With some schools improving, there are some concerning numbers for the district and community. The graduation rate in CMS went down slightly from 84% to 83.3%.

Also, the number of low-performing schools in the CMS district increased from 42 to 50. The increase is better than the state average, and 14 schools that were listed as low performing from 2018 to 2019 are no longer low-performing schools.

“We’ve increased the number of schools that received the low performing designation,” said Barnes. “However, we want to recognize that if we had the amount that the state had on average, we’d have over 75 schools with the low performing designation.”

The district has put in place more goals to improve, like identifying students who need extra help in the classroom, reducing the size of classes to give more attention and more student monitoring throughout the year.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

But interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says the state also needs to help with money to recruit teachers.

“Is the state legislature really supporting public education or not,” said Hattabaugh. “I think that is a question that has to be answered.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Matthews, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

HBCU Livingstone College unveils new football field in Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a ceremonial cut, Livingstone College unveiled its new stadium, complete with a new football field and track during the historic west end classic against Catawba College. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony J. Davis says what better way to introduce the nearly $3 million in renovations […]
SALISBURY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Overnight: 1 killed in an accident in east Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in an accident overnight in east Charlotte, Charlotte Medic said Saturday. Emergency officials responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 5400 Camp Stewart Road in east Charlotte. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, Medic said. It is unclear exactly […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Semi strikes patrol vehicles, overturns after leading high-speed chase on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An impaired suspect driving a tractor-trailer led a high-speed chase on I-77 before striking patrol vehicles and overturning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Mecklenburg County around 8:10 p.m. Saturday on I-77 on a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Legislature#K12
Fox 46 Charlotte

Outage near Lake Wylie knocks out power to almost 5K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An outage near Lake Wylie knocked out power to almost 5,000 customers on Sunday, Duke Energy said. According to its website, the outage was expected to last until around 3 p.m. and said the outage was caused by equipment that had gone offline. It is unclear how exactly it […]
LAKE WYLIE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte FC drops 3rd straight with 2-0 loss at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roman Celentano stopped the two shots he faced while Nick Hagglund scored as Cincinnati earned a 2-0 victory Saturday over Charlotte FC. Hagglund put Cincinnati (9-8-11) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 38th minute. Luciano Acosta had an assist on the goal and then scored the second one for Cincinnati. Cincinnati […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

As Panthers players and coaches return, so does the optimism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Though Baker Mayfield seemed destined to beat Sam Darnold for Carolina’s starting quarterback job the moment he signed with the team, Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo has no regrets about letting the battle play out. “Competition brings out the best in everyone and it certainly did for both Baker […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed after pickup towing a trailer overturns on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a pickup truck towing a trailer was killed when their vehicle overturned causing a collision on I-77 Friday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. Friday on I-77 southbound, about a half-mile from […]
FORT MILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2022 Presidents Cup: Who’s in and who’s out?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s nearly two weeks until some of the best golfers in the world tee off at the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte. The international team competition gets underway on September 20 at Quail Hollow Club. Under Team Captain Davis Love III, the United States Team roster consists of the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy