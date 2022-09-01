The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him was Bridger Brokaw of Cheyenne Central with a time of 16.18.16. Natrona's Tristan Enders was 3rd in 16.28.2 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher 4th in 16.32.1. Dominic Eberle of Laramie was 5th in 16.33.5.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO