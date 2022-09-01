Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Casper car show, hot dog event benefits Girl Scouts
CASPER, Wyo. — Cars, trucks and other vehicles gleamed in the Labor Day sunlight as hundreds of people toured the parking lot at Sunrise Shopping Center. The car show was part of the 5th Annual Rockin Burgers N Dogs & Advance Auto Parts Big, Local Event, which this year benefited the local Girl Scouts.
Check Out Pictures from This Years Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show
On Monday, the annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show was held at the Sunrise Shopping Center and hosted by the Rockin Burgers N Dogs and. Advance Auto Parts. The winner of the hotdog eating contest eating 19 hotdogs, Johnny, was the same person who won the contest last year.
(PHOTOS) Jarabe Mexicano entertains at David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mexican–American border band Jarabe Mexicano was the featured act during the Fiesta WYO event at David Street Station on Saturday, Sept. 3 in downtown Casper. The band blends a variety of traditional and modern music, mixing Mexican and Latino styles that include folk and...
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
Casper firefighters quickly tackle Labor Day garage fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East 21st Street. Casper Fire-EMS crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. Occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
PhotoFest! Cheyenne Cross Country Meet
The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him was Bridger Brokaw of Cheyenne Central with a time of 16.18.16. Natrona's Tristan Enders was 3rd in 16.28.2 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher 4th in 16.32.1. Dominic Eberle of Laramie was 5th in 16.33.5.
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
(PHOTOS) NCHS plays home opener against Cheyenne East on Friday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs welcomed Cheyenne East on their home field on Friday evening in Casper. After pummeling Laramie last week 40–0, NC found itself struggling against East, which was able to score during its first possession of the game. NC ended up...
Why is Casper so smoky?
A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
Record heat, critical fire weather possible around Casper today
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s going to be a scorcher. Words like that for a forecast are common for July, not so much September, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is warning that several high temperature records are in jeopardy today. High pressure is firmly in place over...
Casper September heat record falls; heat wave to continue today through Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper saw record-breaking heat Sunday as the mercury hit 100, setting a new September heat record. The previous record of 98 degrees was set in 2020. More record-breaking and near-record heat is expected today through Thursday as a high-pressure system continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region. The system has locked out moisture in the atmosphere, leaving the area to see sunny and clear skies.
Arson suspected after fire destroys Evansville home Monday evening
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that destroyed a home in Evansville Monday night is being investigated as a possible arson, Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson told Oil City News on the scene. One man is in police custody. Emergency crews responded around 6:49 p.m to the 400 block of...
Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
Wyoming Sheepherders: Glenrock festival represents sheep industry
The Fifth Annual Glenrock Sheepherders Rendezvous took place Aug. 26-28 at the Glenrock Town Park in Glenrock. All day events included sheep wagon viewings, an alpaca show, Dutch oven cooking, food concessions, unique vendors, spinners and weavers, sheep industry history, a blacksmith demo, dog trial demos and music. About 20...
Dry lightning storm touched off roughly 1,500-acre fire east of Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — Officials say a dry lightning storm rolling through Converse County on Wednesday afternoon touched off a large wildland fire east of Glenrock. Converse County Emergency Management estimated the “Tank Farm Fire” at around 1,500 acres Wednesday around 7 p.m. It had been mostly contained to a dry creek bed, where stands of cottonwoods continued to burn overnight, monitored by crews.
Coroner identifies man killed in exchange of fire with Casper police
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner’s Office has identified 38-year-old Casper resident Corey David Garriott as the man shot dead by police early Friday morning, Sept. 2. In a release, the Casper Police Department said officers were patrolling the area around Lake McKenzie Park, located near 1489...
Casper police seek person of interest in Friday shooting
CASPER, Wyo — The Casper Police Department has identified Kenneth Elonzo Marion as a person who may have critical information regarding the investigation of a shooting in north Casper early Friday morning. “The Casper Police Department is seeking to interview Mr. Marion regarding this incident,” a release Friday afternoon....
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/24/22–8/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
(PHOTOS) Police search for suspect after woman shot in head in Casper alley early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head in a central Casper alley early Friday. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, dispatch received a call at about 3:20 a.m. for a report on a gunshot victim. The adult woman had...
