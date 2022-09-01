ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Oaks Touch A Truck Event Rolls Into Camden; Over 400 Backpacks Donated

A firefighter receives help making sure the event’s attendees stayed cool in the heat. (Photo provided) Oaks Integrated Care recently hosted its annual Touch A Truck community event in Camden at the Triad1828 Center. The free event gives kids the chance to see, touch, and explore their favorite trucks....
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
City
Marlton, NJ
City
Haddonfield, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Society
City
Haddon Heights, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
timespub.com

Spotlight: Yardley Friends 66th Annual Flea Market

Like the rest of the world, Yardley Friends Meeting had to hibernate for the past few years. Skipping our flea market in 2020 seemed the only safe step. Last year the sun was out, we all felt secure. A revival of being together outdoors was enjoyed by the greater community and those of our Meeting.
MORRISVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo

Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo!. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ

Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
GALLOWAY, NJ
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
timespub.com

The Morrisville Business Association Fall Car Show

If you’re either a vintage car owner or a vintage car enthusiast, you might want to come to Bridge Street in Morrisville on October 1 for the Morrisville Business Association’s (MBA) Fall Car Show. With categories for both imported and American cars, spectators will be treated to an array of yesteryears MGB’s, Mustangs, Triumph’s, Corvettes, Jaguars, and others, and all arrayed in Bridge Street in their rebuilt and restored glory.
MORRISVILLE, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Hosting Touch-A-Truck on Sept. 24; Event Benefits Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

Is excited to announce its upcoming Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, September 24 benefiting Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center from 12:00 – 3:00 pm. In partnership with the Gloucester Township Police and Fire Departments, the event offers a hands-on experience for children to interact with police cruisers, fire trucks, and more.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
conceptcarz.com

Subaru to adopt all Camden City School District middle school classrooms

Automaker Surprised School District at Volunteer Event to Set Up Classrooms for 2022-2023 School Year. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that in continuation of its work to support the students of the Camden City School District, the automaker will 'adopt' all middle school (grades six through eight) classrooms in the district, providing critical learning materials to students. The adoption is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to give all students an equal opportunity to thrive in the classroom.
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ

