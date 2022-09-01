ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Despite Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde drama, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ gets four-minute standing ovation

Don’t Worry, Darling is getting a lot of attention this weekend, and not necessarily for the right reasons. There’s been a lot of news about what happened behind the scenes during shooting, especially between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. Despite all the noise, the movie has still managed to get a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’

Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere? Sure looks like it

The neverending story of the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling is threatening to overtake the buzz around the film itself. Between the Shia Labeouf drama, the Olivia Wilde vs. Florence Pugh reported dust up, and the cavalcade of other things going on we now have something else to worry about: whether Chris Pine and Harry Styles are feuding as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jordan Peterson
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Feminism#Darling#Film Star#Interview Magazine#Canadian
wegotthiscovered.com

Drama aside, Florence Pugh manages to wow the VFF red carpet with a stunning, leg-bearing look

Who needs to worry about drama when you’re rocking the red carpet as hard as Florence Pugh did at the Venice Film Festival?. Amidst a backdrop of chaos and subterfuge around the production of Don’t Worry Darling, Pugh has decided to take no prisoners as she served an absolute look on the crimson catwalk. In what might just be the ultimate game of clout, she’s one-upped her co-stars making sure the only thing being spoken about isn’t Olivia Wilde or Harry Styles, but instead her.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it

Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Florence Pugh to skip film festival press conference for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

In news that will shock no one, Florence Pugh is continuing her boycott of press duties for Don’t Worry Darling, as the film gets first screenings at Venice Film Festival. Olivia Wilde’s new film could go down in history, but not for the quality of the film or the performances, but the elaborate controversies off-screen. Allegations of bullying have plagued the film before its full release, with Shia LaBeouf detailing how Wilde allegedly undermined and mistreated star Pugh.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts

A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy

One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago

Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 best movie witches who put a spell on audiences

We’re on the cusp of Spooky Season 2022, and it looks to be a particularly bewitching one this year. Later this September, Disney Plus is debuting the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the studio’s beloved 1990s Halloween fixture, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles. With any luck, the belated follow-up will be able to recapture the magic of the original.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director debunks reshoot rumors

Shazam! Fury of the Gods may have been delayed, but that doesn’t mean that any more shooting will be taking place on the film. Today director David F. Sandberg took to Instagram to answer fan questions and address reports that the film would be retooled following its delay. The...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy