Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde drama, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ gets four-minute standing ovation
Don’t Worry, Darling is getting a lot of attention this weekend, and not necessarily for the right reasons. There’s been a lot of news about what happened behind the scenes during shooting, especially between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. Despite all the noise, the movie has still managed to get a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
wegotthiscovered.com
Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’
Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere? Sure looks like it
The neverending story of the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling is threatening to overtake the buzz around the film itself. Between the Shia Labeouf drama, the Olivia Wilde vs. Florence Pugh reported dust up, and the cavalcade of other things going on we now have something else to worry about: whether Chris Pine and Harry Styles are feuding as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pine fans are ready and waiting to save him from the controversial ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ press circuit
Fans seem to think Chris Pine is struggling to survive the press run for the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring himself, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Gemma Chan, and which is premiering at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The movie hasn’t had the greatest start...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Drama aside, Florence Pugh manages to wow the VFF red carpet with a stunning, leg-bearing look
Who needs to worry about drama when you’re rocking the red carpet as hard as Florence Pugh did at the Venice Film Festival?. Amidst a backdrop of chaos and subterfuge around the production of Don’t Worry Darling, Pugh has decided to take no prisoners as she served an absolute look on the crimson catwalk. In what might just be the ultimate game of clout, she’s one-upped her co-stars making sure the only thing being spoken about isn’t Olivia Wilde or Harry Styles, but instead her.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it
Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh to skip film festival press conference for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
In news that will shock no one, Florence Pugh is continuing her boycott of press duties for Don’t Worry Darling, as the film gets first screenings at Venice Film Festival. Olivia Wilde’s new film could go down in history, but not for the quality of the film or the performances, but the elaborate controversies off-screen. Allegations of bullying have plagued the film before its full release, with Shia LaBeouf detailing how Wilde allegedly undermined and mistreated star Pugh.
wegotthiscovered.com
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts
A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated action-thriller that spawned a hit streaming series is shooting up the charts
Lately, it’s not uncommon to see the series Hanna suggested for you to stream (especially if you have an Amazon Fire Stick like me). If you’ve dug into the three-season series, which concluded last year, you might dig a little further and come to the realization that the show is based on a movie of the same name.
wegotthiscovered.com
Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy
One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
wegotthiscovered.com
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago
Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
wegotthiscovered.com
Peter Jackson quietly picks up an Emmy as the world is in peak Middle-earth fever once again
Whether it’s an epic fantasy or a heartfelt documentary, Peter Jackson sure knows what he is doing. The director just quietly bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for the docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, beating out some of Hollywood’s best to claim the award. The director faced stiff...
wegotthiscovered.com
10 best movie witches who put a spell on audiences
We’re on the cusp of Spooky Season 2022, and it looks to be a particularly bewitching one this year. Later this September, Disney Plus is debuting the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the studio’s beloved 1990s Halloween fixture, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles. With any luck, the belated follow-up will be able to recapture the magic of the original.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director debunks reshoot rumors
Shazam! Fury of the Gods may have been delayed, but that doesn’t mean that any more shooting will be taking place on the film. Today director David F. Sandberg took to Instagram to answer fan questions and address reports that the film would be retooled following its delay. The...
Comments / 0