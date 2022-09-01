Lord this instantly brought tears to my eyes like them I see this everyday I leave my house. So many people lost so many things. The memories and value of life are priceless I live in Fisty and I see all my neighbors cleaning everyday. It hurts my soul. Especially seeing all these children things and toys and I think I hope they are safe I can’t imagine what they experienced and the terrible fear I can only pray they have peace and love getting them through. We lost friends that were swept away and killed friends that lost items they worked a lifetime to be able to get. I want so much to help and find any of their things but I’m afraid of getting in trouble. I found a plastic insurance card that had the name of my daughters friends parents which to anyone else would be worth nothing. But to her just knowing it was his and the home gone it was priceless. If it were me I would want anything no matter the value photo or keys the simplest of things and be grateful forever. God bless y’all
In times like these it is better to see what lies beyond our normal senses and have faith in the unseen than to fall for the fallacy of Humanism and all the ignorance and failures of the flesh.
