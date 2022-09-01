ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Comments / 4

Annetta Kay Perry-watts
4d ago

Lord this instantly brought tears to my eyes like them I see this everyday I leave my house. So many people lost so many things. The memories and value of life are priceless I live in Fisty and I see all my neighbors cleaning everyday. It hurts my soul. Especially seeing all these children things and toys and I think I hope they are safe I can’t imagine what they experienced and the terrible fear I can only pray they have peace and love getting them through. We lost friends that were swept away and killed friends that lost items they worked a lifetime to be able to get. I want so much to help and find any of their things but I’m afraid of getting in trouble. I found a plastic insurance card that had the name of my daughters friends parents which to anyone else would be worth nothing. But to her just knowing it was his and the home gone it was priceless. If it were me I would want anything no matter the value photo or keys the simplest of things and be grateful forever. God bless y’all

Reply
6
Steve W
3d ago

In times like these it is better to see what lies beyond our normal senses and have faith in the unseen than to fall for the fallacy of Humanism and all the ignorance and failures of the flesh.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knott County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Knott County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Neon doctor still seeing patients despite losing office in flood

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Neon got around ten feet of flood water in some spots last month, officials say. Dr. Brenda Baker had water touching ceiling tiles in her office on Highway 343, as it destroyed everything. With that said, Baker did not want to leave the community. “If we...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
wymt.com

Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Neon community working hard to reopen businesses after flood

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Neon community is still working hard to recover from the flood. At Letcher Flower Shop, owner Emory Mullins has worked every day to repair his store. “See how hard I’ve been working. Listen, it’s been a month, but it was five foot of water, and about a foot of mud in here. And I painted the floors, painted the walls, got new counters,” he said.
FLEMING-NEON, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE MOREHEAD POST 8 TRAFFIC CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENTS

– Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead announces the final traffic and criminal activity report for August 2022. During August, Post 8 personnel issued 1,040 total citations. Of those citations, 14 were for DUI, 169 were for Speeding, 128 for No Seat Belt and 7 were for Child Restraint. In...
MOREHEAD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Kytc
spectrumnews1.com

Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say that most Americans will be coming back from their holiday weekends on Monday. Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day. Luckily for travelers, we aren’t seeing too many delays in the central Kentucky area. Our crew...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
wymt.com

Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding. ”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy