In the early hours of August 18, 2022, Phyllis Annette Hill Kersey, age 74, of Lakeland, Florida passed away at Lakeland Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in Quitman, Georgia on November 13, 1947 to Vesser Mae Lindsey (Caraway) and Thomas Lindsey. Phyllis moved at a young age to Jacksonville, Florida with her family. After a short stay there the family then settled in Arcadia, Florida. She met and married Emory Hill in 1966 they lived in Wauchula, Florida where she stayed after his death in 1980. Phyllis then attended South Florida Community College in 1987 for nursing of which she had a career in until retiring in 2010. She worked at Hardee Memorial Hospital then went to work the rest of her career at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida. Along the way she then met and married Lloyd W. Kersey of Bowling Green, Florida where she stayed after his passing in 2004. Phyllis enjoyed being with her family, reading westerns, going on fishing vacations to Englewood, working in her yard and cooking. She loved the outdoors and sitting on her back porch listening and watching it rain.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO