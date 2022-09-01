Read full article on original website
Polk Aims to Ease ‘Abysmal’ Pedestrian Safety Ranking With Grant
On Tuesday evening just before 9 p.m., 27-year-old Hector Daniel Lugo was trying to walk across busy U.S. 98 North near Griffin Road when he was hit by a car and then struck again by a second car, Lakeland police say . Paramedics rushed him to Lakeland Regional Health, where he died a short time later.
Austin Rivers Irby, 37
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Austin Rivers Irby died at the age of 37 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Born and raised in Lakeland, Florida, Austin lived a life full of rich experiences. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 2004 where he proudly wore no. 53 on the Dreadnaughts football team. In 2008, Austin earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida. In 2010, he enlisted in the United States Navy to pursue his dream from childhood – to become a Navy SEAL.
Joey Dean Tinker, 59
Joey Dean Tinker, 59, was born on November 7, 1962 in Bartow, Florida and passed away August 28, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Highland City, Florida. Joey worked for many years with his stepdad, Ralph in the mobile home industry then became a roofer. He enjoyed going fishing and watching NASCAR.
City Ponders New Fees for Youth Leagues Using Playing Fields
Youth athletic leagues that use city of Lakeland playing fields would start paying the city a fee — $10 per player per season — under a schedule of parks and recreation fees that city commissioners will consider on Tuesday. Neighboring cities and Polk County already have fees in place that are the same price or higher, Parks and Rec Director Bob Donahay told commissioners Friday. Some other fee increases for using city facilities mirror the Consumer Price Index increase, which was 8.5% for the 12 months ending in July, The Ledger reports. No increases are planned for most rec center uses. | View the full list of proposed increases.
Shirley Ann Ritter, 74
Shirley Ann Ritter, age 74, of Lakeland, FL went to her heavenly home on August 30th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ida Suggs Brown, son John Lee Wall, and many other beloved family members. Survivors include her loving husband Phillip “Wayne” Ritter, son Tony...
Michael Ellis Key, 79
Mike Key, 79, passed away on September 1, 2022. He was born June 5, 1943 in Ritzville, Washington to Ellis Jasper and Frances June Key. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1961. While attending the University of Florida, he met the love of his life, Susie. They married on February 13, 1965. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a B.A. and worked as a Lab Technologist at Clark and Daughtry for over 38 years. He was a devout Christian, an amateur Egyptologist, a painter (by numbers) with the inner soul of a ‘40’s Big Band conductor.
Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway
A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
Ledonn V. Grace, 61
Ledonn Grace, 61, of Lakeland FL, went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, August 31, 2022 after a 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and brother-in-law. He deeply loved his family, friends, and the Lord. Ledonn was born in Miami, FL on July 7th, 1961. Later, he moved to Lakeland with his family and after graduating from Kathleen Sr. High School, he worked in the family business at Lloyd Grace Tire and Auto Salvage. He enjoyed working at the shop alongside his father, Lloyd Grace, and later with his son, Dillon Grace.
High School Football Scoreboard
Thunderstorms Friday night led to the cancellations of several football games involving teams from Lakeland-area high schools, including Lakeland, Kathleen, Lakeland Christian and All Saints. Check our high school football scoreboard below for results from teams that did play.
Robert David Nosun, 91
Robert Nosun, age 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 25, 2022. Robert (Bob) was born on November 12, 1930 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Albert Harold Nosun and Mary Frances Fox who predeceased him. He grew up in Orlando, FL and graduated from St. James...
New COVID Cases Reported in Polk Are Declining
Polk County’s latest uptick in COVID-19 cases has peaked. The number of new cases has shown a downward trend over the last four weeks after increasing steadily over a four-month period, according to weekly tallies reported by the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gary J. Hawkins, 76
Gary J. Hawkins went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022. He was 76. He was born in Arab, AL to J.C. and Bertha Hawkins. Gary lived in Lakeland, FL most of his life. After graduation from Kathleen Senior High School, Gary served in the U.S. Army, with a rank of SP5/MP – Fort Hood, TX from 1967 – 1969.
Janice English, 63
Janice English, 63, of Lakeland, died on August 22, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1959, and lived her entire life in Lakeland, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Jay. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen; sisters, Verna Clark, Fran (Bob) Fiorentino,...
Phillip Walker’s Successor on the City Commission Could Be … Phillip Walker
The interim city commissioner chosen to replace Phillip Walker could possibly be … Phillip Walker. The 13-year incumbent had resigned from his city position in connection with his bid to become a state representative. He lost that race to Jennifer Canady on Tuesday; on Friday morning, just before the noon deadline, he submitted an application for the one-year interim position.
Elections 2022: Polls Open Tuesday From 7 to 7
Polk County’s 134 polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Florida primary election. Even though it’s a primary election, six races on Lakeland-area ballots are open to all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation. Races that are open to all voters...
Canady, Tomkow Elected to Florida House; Polk Judge Race Goes to Runoff; Lee and Cohn Will Face Off for Congress; Franklin Wins
Lakeland voters chose Jennifer Canady over Phillip Walker today for an open seat in the Florida House of Representatives. In a north Polk House race, Josie Tomkow easily won re-election. A five-way race for Polk County judge goes to a Nov. 8 runoff between top vote-getters John Flynn and Ruth Moracen Knight. In one of the two U.S. House races involving Lakeland districts, Republican Laurel Lee will face Democrat Alan Cohn in the November general election for District 15. Rep. Scott Franklin won the District 18 primary and faces token opposition in the general election.
Phyllis Annette Hill Kersey, 74
In the early hours of August 18, 2022, Phyllis Annette Hill Kersey, age 74, of Lakeland, Florida passed away at Lakeland Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in Quitman, Georgia on November 13, 1947 to Vesser Mae Lindsey (Caraway) and Thomas Lindsey. Phyllis moved at a young age to Jacksonville, Florida with her family. After a short stay there the family then settled in Arcadia, Florida. She met and married Emory Hill in 1966 they lived in Wauchula, Florida where she stayed after his death in 1980. Phyllis then attended South Florida Community College in 1987 for nursing of which she had a career in until retiring in 2010. She worked at Hardee Memorial Hospital then went to work the rest of her career at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida. Along the way she then met and married Lloyd W. Kersey of Bowling Green, Florida where she stayed after his passing in 2004. Phyllis enjoyed being with her family, reading westerns, going on fishing vacations to Englewood, working in her yard and cooking. She loved the outdoors and sitting on her back porch listening and watching it rain.
Polly Nona Cribb, 84
Polly Nona Cribb was born to parents Benjamin and Ester Barrett on March 3, 1938, in “The Highlands”. The late W.S. Cribb, Jr., and Polly N. Barrett were married on March 2, 1952. They had four children, Bill Cribb (Susan), Suzanne Buckley (Bob), Denise Wheatley (Tom) and the late Tim Cribb. Polly was blessed with two lovely granddaughters, Ashli Cribb Cresce and Karli Cribb and two great grandchildren, Francesca Cresce and Axel O’Neil.
New Florida Poly Building Doubles University’s Research Space
Florida Polytechnic University today debuted its $47 million Applied Research Center, a modern, 90,000-square-foot structure that more than doubles the lab and research space at the northeast Lakeland campus. The building houses research and teaching laboratories, student design spaces, conference rooms, faculty offices, and multiple study areas. It “was designed...
City Commissioners Consider Funding For Minority And Other Start-Up Businesses
The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce is hoping to help minority and other potential start-up companies open shop in the city and are asking city commissioners to approve up to $800,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to lure already established minority business associations to town. However, the chamber might...
