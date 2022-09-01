Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
spectrumnews1.com
Deciding the Democratic primary election for Berkshire county sheriff
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — The race is on to decide the Democratic primary election for Berkshire county sheriff. The chief probation officer for the southern Berkshire district, Alf Barbalunga, is running against two-term incumbent, Sheriff Tom Bowler. One issue, high on both candidate's radar, is how to fight the county's recidivism rates. Most inmates will get out of jail and rejoin their communities, but state numbers show after three years almost a third will return to jail. Barbalunga said he'd expand inmate services to help the issue, while Bowler said every program his office already offers is geared towards limiting re-offending.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Harrington Deserves Another Term
I'm writing to express my wholehearted endorsement of Andrea Harrington — we have been friends for many years, through thick and thin. I look at the criminal justice system through the lens of our community's most marginalized neighbors. Andrea walks the walk on showing up to make change. She...
theberkshireedge.com
Alf Barbalunga will bring positive change to Berkshire County as Sheriff
I’m writing this letter in support of Alf Barbalunga for Sheriff, whom I have worked alongside for more than 20 years. His experience, proven leadership, and vision for the future are the reasons that allow me to place complete trust in his abilities. Under Alf Barbalunga’s tenure as Chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Repair Operations on I-90 Eastbound and Westbound Week of Sept. 5
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime bridge repair work and overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee, and Becket from 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Lane closures will be in...
WNYT
Man arrested at North Adams housing authority for gun and drug possession
A Springfield, Massachusetts man is facing drug and gun charges. Police in North Adams say he had an intent to sell. Police posting on Friday they’ve arrested Quentin Harris on a number of charges. He was arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, held on a $25,000 cash bail.
iBerkshires.com
Elizabeth Freeman Center Hosting Walks for Fall Fundraiser
PITTSFIELD, Mass. For the third consecutive year, Elizabeth Freeman Center's fall fundraiser will take a different form than it has historically as part of September's Third Thursday celebration in Pittsfield. COVID-19 still discourages one large, community walk but there are several options for those who want to take a stand...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Vote For Kingsbury-Evans
Please join me in voting on Tuesday for Paula Kingsbury-Evans. We need younger bloodlines in our elected officials and offices. She has good ideas and will a good representative in the Massachusetts First House District. I received a flyer promoting her opponent which was paid for by a PAC. He...
RELATED PEOPLE
amherstbulletin.com
Deputy superintendent at Hampshire County jail resigns as suspicious vehicle probe begins
NORTHAMPTON — Barbara Marean resigned as deputy superintendent of the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction onAug. 25, one day after the Gazette reported that her name appeared in a Southampton police report involving a suspicious vehicle at the home of another jail employee earlier this month. Sheriff...
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police arrested Luke Yeborh on Friday, September 2 on multiple charges.
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
iBerkshires.com
BRTA Looking for Snow Removal Services
The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) is requesting quotations from qualified firms to perform snow removal services from November 1, 2022, through May 5, 2023. The RFQ was issued on September 1, 2022. To request a copy of the RFQ package, please contact the BRTA at info@berkshirerta.com. Quotes must be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted after Pownal crash
Two people were airlifted after a car crashed into a motorcycle on Route 7, near Burrington Road in Pownal Saturday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
Attempted hatchet attack on dirt bikers in Glenville
Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
3 Apremont Street: Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens of Adams to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000 on 08/19/2022. 11-13 Temple Street: Wayne Arnold of Adams to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000 on 08/17/2022. 41 E Jordan Street: Carrie S. Wolfzahn and Joshua G. Wolfzahn of Adams to Walter Rogowski and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
theberkshireedge.com
State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate
Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Co-op Named one of Fast 50 Banks
The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has been named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Commercial Lenders in Massachusetts and the first of all banks headquartered in the Berkshires. The Fast 50 is compiled from data collected by the Warren Group, publisher of The Banker & Tradesman magazine. The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank is on the list of the 50 fastest growing lenders for the first six months of 2022, compared with the same period in 2021.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
Comments / 0