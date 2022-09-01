Read full article on original website
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com
SunRunner will launch in a few weeks, easing St. Pete Beach parking headaches
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Beachgoers in Pinellas County know finding parking can be a real hassle, especially during holidays like Labor Day – but those worries may soon be a thing of the past as the SunRunner is scheduled to be up and running in October. It's the...
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
995qyk.com
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe. You, me, and everyone we know has had enough of this “Rona” thing, right? Reality is, all we can do is all we can do. Hoping we have a good handle on Covid 19 and Variants, but only time will tell. Source TBT.
Unanswered questions still surround death of Sarasota teen 5 years later
SARASOTA, Fla. — Questions have been swimming around for years about the death of a teen who originally went missing from Sarasota. It has now been five years since Jabez Spann disappeared, last seen in September of 2017 near 22nd Street. Fast forward two years later, in February 2019, the remains of the 14-year-old were found in rural Manatee County.
WESH
77-year-old Florida woman attacked by gator at retirement community
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman. The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch alligator attacking a woman at a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in the Del Webb retirement community.
Holiday couple celebrates 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants. Mr. and Mrs. Crawford will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 16. According to one of their grandchildren, the happy couple have five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “We have a huge family and so […]
Cuban man rescued at sea says water and food had run out before Carnival ship saved his life
In early August, the Carnival Cruise Line ship Paradise rescued two boats of Cuban refugees in just three weeks.
cltampa.com
‘Abortion is on the ballot’: Activists rally in downtown St. Petersburg ahead of November elections
On Saturday morning, the Women's Advocacy Movement of Pinellas (WAMP) and around 60 other local activists gathered downtown St. Petersburg to march for abortion rights and reproductive justice for the “Repro-Rights Rally.”. Eric Lynn, candidate for Florida's 13th Congressional District, current Florida House Rep. District 70, Michelle Rayner and...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering
DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
Man crossing street injured in Tampa hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a car in Tampa. At around 8 p.m., police responded to a person struck while crossing the road at North Nebraska Avenue and East Wilma Street, the police department said. The car did not stop. The...
St. Petersburg Powerboat Grand Prix brings in big bucks for local businesses
The Offshore Grand Prix wrapped up in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Local gun safety instructor says its parents 'responsibility' to teach kids about firearms
TAMPA, Fla. — In the last few days, there were two separate incidents of children unintentionally firing a gun, injuring either themselves or others in the Tampa Bay region. In both cases, the adults present were charged with child negligence. Anyone who has a gun in their home, kids...
Bay News 9
HCSO launches High Visibility Enforcement Program to curb traffic deaths
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY - Just over a week ago, there were five crashes involving pedestrians and a biker in the Tampa Bay area. Three people were killed as a result and authorities said it's not a new problem here. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County ranks in the top 25...
The Best Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Month: Events and MORE!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO 40+ THINGS TO DO IN TAMPA BAY FOR DATE NIGHTS Get...
City of St. Pete's spokesperson resigns, citing 'hostile work environment'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The city of St. Petersburg's communication director has resigned from her position in a letter addressed to Mayor Ken Welch on Thursday, citing a "hostile work environment" and the "overall culture of bullying." Janelle Irwin Taylor's resignation was effective at the close of business on...
