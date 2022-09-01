ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Beach Beacon

Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County's retirement life

MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
New York State
Florida Society
Saint Petersburg, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Florida Government
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
TAMPA, FL
WESH

77-year-old Florida woman attacked by gator at retirement community

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman. The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch alligator attacking a woman at a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in the Del Webb retirement community.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Holiday couple celebrates 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants. Mr. and Mrs. Crawford will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 16. According to one of their grandchildren, the happy couple have five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “We have a huge family and so […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

'Abortion is on the ballot': Activists rally in downtown St. Petersburg ahead of November elections

On Saturday morning, the Women's Advocacy Movement of Pinellas (WAMP) and around 60 other local activists gathered downtown St. Petersburg to march for abortion rights and reproductive justice for the “Repro-Rights Rally.”. Eric Lynn, candidate for Florida's 13th Congressional District, current Florida House Rep. District 70, Michelle Rayner and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
Beach Beacon

Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering

DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

