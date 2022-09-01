Read full article on original website
KWQC
Fall like feel to Labor Day
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - An upper level low will continue to bring us mostly cloudy skies and patchy drizzle on our Labor Day. This will lead to highs only in the mid to low 70s for a second straight day. This low pressure will move east of our area tonight and sunshine will return for most of the work week. Temps will run into the mid 80s from Wednesday onward ahead of our next rain chances which hold off until late Saturday night.
KWQC
From racing to carnivals, Labor Day Weekend in the Quad City Area
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Labor Day Weekend leaves the Quad Cities with plenty of options to spend time with friends and family. In Rock Island, about 200 drivers took over the streets for the 27th Rock Island Grand Prix. Along with fast cars, the race brought spectators,...
KWQC
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
