kfgo.com
10-year study finds traditional blood pressure checks yield measurements that are too low
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A 10-year study by Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners concludes that blood pressure measurements taken by the traditional method using a stethoscope are more than 4 percentage points lower than measurements with modern, automated equipment. Lead author on the study, Dr. Thomas Kottke, says a reading 4 points...
kfgo.com
Minneapolis woman facing murder charges in camper fire
BEMIDJI, Minn. – A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on $2 million bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging Cora Lee Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses...
