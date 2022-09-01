Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Shares Labor Day Message
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While Labor Day is that one day of the year we celebrate America’s Workforce, every day of our lives we are grateful for those who dedicate themselves to making America the greatest nation on earth. America was built on hard work, so regardless of...
click orlando
Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County
ORLANDO, Fla. – That’s one way to show Florida pride. A Floridian on the road this weekend captured what appeared to be a real alligator tied to the rear bumper of a vehicle. The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott Resigns, Gov. Ron DeSantis to Appoint Replacement
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Elections Supervisor Lori Scott announced on Friday she is resigning her position after 14 years, effective after Oct. 4 and just one month before the 2022 General Election. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Honors Brevard Public Schools Bus Driver Janet O’Connell With Life-Saving Award
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay police officials presented Brevard Public Schools bus driver Janet O’Connell with the agency’s Life-Saving Award for her quick action when her bus caught fire in early May. Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said O’Connell received the...
niceville.com
Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison
FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
UCF welcomes new class of students 50+ in LIFE program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This fall, there will be a new class of students at the University of Central Florida. A group of about 750 members will join the Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida. These students, who are 50 years and older, are passionate...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Brevard County businesses hope for another boost from next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is working to set a new timeline for its third launch attempt of the Artemis I mission. An estimated 400,000 visitors flocked to the Space Coast hoping to see the rocket launch Saturday, but many of them either headed home early or looked to make the most out of what they saw as a less than ideal situation.
click orlando
Florida’s property insurance crisis lingers as hurricane season nears peak
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Florida is still dealing with a property insurance crisis. More than 400,000 Floridians have had their policies dropped in the last two years and the average premium has more than doubled. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Schools hires new chief technology officer
Volusia County Schools has appointed Matt Kuhn as its new chief technology officer, according to a news release. The school board approved Kuhn's position at a June 14 meeting, and he began on July 1, according to a news release from Volusia County Schools. He manages network infrastructure, technical support,...
click orlando
Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Longtime Brevard Resident Francine Ann Cahoon Passes Away Aug. 24 in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Francine Ann Cahoon was born on January 5, 1940, in Coventry, Rhode Island and passed away on August 24, 2022, in Rockledge, Florida. Francine was raised by loving parents Claire and Eugene Levesque along with her three siblings Yolanda, Claudette, and Denis. She graduated from...
spacecoastdaily.com
AUGUST 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Florida Fish and Wildlife Remind Boaters to Stay Safe on the Water During Labor Day Weekend
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will be working to keep waterways safe this Labor Day weekend. Boaters should know that operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Florida,...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Donnalyn Rowe Scalera, 63, of Merritt Island Passed Away After Brave Battle Against Cancer
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Donnalyn Rowe Scalera, 63, of Merritt Island, Florida, went home to Jesus on August 28 after a brave battle against cancer. We rejoice in her total healing and look forward to the day when we will see her again. Donna was...
orangeobserver.com
Olympia student aces the ACT
Olympia High School senior Madison Modlin has earned the highest possible American College Testing composite score of 36 and now is making plans for her future in college and beyond. In the United States high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Releases September 2022 Mayor’s Message
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – It’s a great day Palm Bay! At the August 18 Regular Council Meeting, Council approved a Road Maintenance Fund Policy providing for a combination of funding strategies that will achieve an annual minimum contribution of $4 million to the Road Maintenance Fund starting in Fiscal Year 2024 and gradually increasing to a minimum of $6 million by the Fiscal Year 2029, if not sooner.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
fox35orlando.com
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
WESH
Deputies: Adult, 2 children shot while riding in vehicle in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — Three people were shot Saturday night in Brevard County, officials say. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult and two juveniles who reported being shot while riding in...
