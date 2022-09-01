ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Shares Labor Day Message

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While Labor Day is that one day of the year we celebrate America’s Workforce, every day of our lives we are grateful for those who dedicate themselves to making America the greatest nation on earth. America was built on hard work, so regardless of...
niceville.com

Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison

FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Schools hires new chief technology officer

Volusia County Schools has appointed Matt Kuhn as its new chief technology officer, according to a news release. The school board approved Kuhn's position at a June 14 meeting, and he began on July 1, according to a news release from Volusia County Schools. He manages network infrastructure, technical support,...
orangeobserver.com

Olympia student aces the ACT

Olympia High School senior Madison Modlin has earned the highest possible American College Testing composite score of 36 and now is making plans for her future in college and beyond. In the United States high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the...
spacecoastdaily.com

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Releases September 2022 Mayor’s Message

BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – It’s a great day Palm Bay! At the August 18 Regular Council Meeting, Council approved a Road Maintenance Fund Policy providing for a combination of funding strategies that will achieve an annual minimum contribution of $4 million to the Road Maintenance Fund starting in Fiscal Year 2024 and gradually increasing to a minimum of $6 million by the Fiscal Year 2029, if not sooner.
PALM BAY, FL

