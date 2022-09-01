Read full article on original website
Quiet weather for the rest of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A return of the dry, warm conditions as we begin a new workweek with little to no change in the day-to-day forecast. Temperatures topped out today in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the South Plains. We will begin to cool down with overnight lows in the 60s. Winds will remain light through the night with clear skies.
Returning to drier and hotter days for now
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain is unlikely, but not impossible this Labor Day. A drier and hotter pattern will dominate this week’s local weather. This Labor Day afternoon will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light and it will feel very warm to hot. Highs will be around three to five degrees above average for the holiday.
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few possible afternoon storms. A clear start to your Saturday with sunny skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some afternoon clouds are expected along with a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms. Most will stay dry but few locations will see some activity beginning as early as 2 p.m. Any showers/storms will quickly taper off around sunset.
WATCH: Replay of Frenship-Lubbock Cooper on My Lubbock TV
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big game of this week came down to the wire in Woodrow. You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish...
Boil notice in effect for New Deal
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has implemented a boil notice for the city of New Deal due to a water line break. Residents must bring water to a “vigorous, rolling boil” and let it cool before drinking or using it for consumption purposes (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.)
Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief. A high schooler from Dalhart had died after being injured in a J.V. football game. Yahir Cancino died after sustaining a serious head injury. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game and was transported to UMC in Lubbock where he later...
City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area. On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun. The event...
1 injured in roll-over on Hwy 87 near 98th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire, PD, and EMS are on the scene of a crash that occurred around 9:11 p.m. on Highway 87 near 98th Street. According to LPD, a truck was traveling northbound on Hwy 87 when it rolled and landed in the ditch between the north and southbound lanes.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From Sept. 5th to Sept. 16th Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be working hard in East Lubbock. The goal is to build three houses in 12 days. The Blitz Build is sponsored by different organizations such as ATMOS Energy, Wells Fargo, Liggett Law Group, and more. The sponsors help cover the materials costs and the labor is done by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
Lubbock Christian Eagles named End Zone Team of the Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a 28-24 victory at No. 4 Wellington on Friday, the Lubbock Christian Eagles improve to 2-0 on the season and are KCBD’s End Zone Team of the Week. With a late touchdown run from Quarterback Bax Townsend and a fourth down stop on defense,...
Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion. A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event. James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and...
1 seriously injured on S. Loop 289 after vehicle drops on motorist
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD, Fire, and EMS are responding to an incident on the eastbound lane in the 3700 block of South Loop 289 that has left one person with serious injuries. According to LPD, a motorist traveling eastbound on S Loop 289 pulled over to change a...
3 seriously injured in crash east of Lorenzo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were transported to UMC after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 east of Lorenzo. DPS responded to the incident shortly after 3 p.m. As of now, the victims are reported to be in serious condition. This story is developing.
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289. According to LPD, the injured motorists sustained moderate and minor injuries. Traffic has been severely backed up on the loop so motorists should use caution...
Lubbock 4-H helping kids prepare for future careers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock branch of 4-H is helping develop the next generation of farmers and ranchers. “The traditional: the livestock, the clothing and textiles, just shooting sports, a wide range of projects are available, and really something that fits whatever their interests are,” Ronda Alexander, a 4-H Lubbock County extension agent in youth development, said.
1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people involved were from Plainview. Just before 9 p.m. on Sept 2, 20-year-old Anthony Ray Acosta was riding his motorcycle south on FM 400 in Hale County, according to a Texas DPS report. Another vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Jorge Luis Riojas, was stopped at a stop sign on FM 3183. Riojas attempted to turn onto FM 400 as Acosta was approaching FM 3183. Riojas’ GMC truck and Acosta’s motorcycle crashed in the intersection.
Lubbock ISD supports Uvalde CISD for Robb Elementary’s first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is asking the community to wear maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6 in support of the Uvalde community as Robb Elementary begins its school year. The Uvalde community was rocked by a shooting on May 24, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos ran into the...
Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun. Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle. Police were called out to the incident just before 5:45 p.m. at 66th...
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people, including the officer, have been injured in a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening. The call came in from 66th & University at 5:44 p.m. Police stated LPD Officer Austin Taylor was driving south in the 6500 block of University Avenue. Another...
