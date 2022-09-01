PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ridge of high pressure bringing us the unseasonable hot weather will peak on Tuesday and that’s when we think Valley highs will peak this week at around 110 degrees. We have a First Alert for that heat as the National Weather Service has an excessive heat warning out. However, we think there will be a significant drop off in high temps on Tuesday, perhaps down to 106. That should snap the streak of heat alerts that plagued the holiday weekend. By the way, the high temperature never did get to 110 this past weekend.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO