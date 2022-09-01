Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Arizona News
Labor day will be the last weekend Phoenix city pools will be open before shutting down for the rest of the season. Phoenix toddler in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. By AZFamily Digital News Staff. It is not known how long...
AZFamily
Here's how this year's active monsoon season is both good and bad for Arizona
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Temps near 110 degrees on Tuesday in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ridge of high pressure bringing us the unseasonable hot weather will peak on Tuesday and that’s when we think Valley highs will peak this week at around 110 degrees. We have a First Alert for that heat as the National Weather Service has an excessive heat warning out. However, we think there will be a significant drop off in high temps on Tuesday, perhaps down to 106. That should snap the streak of heat alerts that plagued the holiday weekend. By the way, the high temperature never did get to 110 this past weekend.
AZFamily
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Arizona company using new technology to help solve water crisis, address world hunger
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sam and John Bertram want to change the world, and they’re off to a good start. Their tech company OnePointOne is looking to revolutionize global food production by creating a new way to grow fruits and vegetables. “I want to channel whatever power I have...
AZFamily
One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes
FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170. One person died at the scene...
AZFamily
Gilbert single mother of 4 stuck in Minnesota ICU after suffering severe burns in accident
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A single mother of four was severely burned in an accident while at a wedding in Minnesota. Her daughters say she has made some progress, but it will be a long journey to recovery. They say it happened last Sunday during a bonfire. Tami Chmielweski’s family...
AZFamily
Russia targets Arizona senators
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she won't debate Kari Lake on stage and instead proposed a town-hall style forum. What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Maricopa...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat warning in effect for Labor Day weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures anywhere between 105-110 through the next couple of days. Stay indoors if possible, drink tons of water and wear light clothing. Tonight, temperatures will drop...
Comments / 0